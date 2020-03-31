App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Stuck without a campus placement due to Covid-19? Here's what to do

Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out how students can cope with this situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced practically the entire country into a lockdown leading to placement processes across institutes to be temporarily halted. This will impact almost 50,000 engineering and management students across the country. Are you one of them and wondering what to do?

In this edition of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out how students can cope with this situation.

Close
Tune in to Future Wise for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.