App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Passed your 12th and undecided on what to pursue? Listen to this first

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Co-founder and MD of Jamboree Education to find out what undergraduate opportunities are available for those who have passed their 12th.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

If you've passed your class 12 board exams this year, opting for the right course at the under-graduation level becomes extremely crucial to ensure a smooth transition towards a successful professional career.

It is common among students to get confused when they have to make a decision on which courses to choose to pursue a career.

Close

In the first episode of our Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy gets in conversation with co-founder and MD of Jamboree Education Vineet Gupta to find out what undergraduate opportunities are available. Gupta is the founder of Plaksha University.

Tune in for more.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #careers #education #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.