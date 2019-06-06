Future Wise podcast | Passed your 12th and undecided on what to pursue? Listen to this first

If you've passed your class 12 board exams this year, opting for the right course at the under-graduation level becomes extremely crucial to ensure a smooth transition towards a successful professional career.

It is common among students to get confused when they have to make a decision on which courses to choose to pursue a career.

In the first episode of our Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy gets in conversation with co-founder and MD of Jamboree Education Vineet Gupta to find out what undergraduate opportunities are available. Gupta is the founder of Plaksha University.