you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | NMC Bill 2019: Here's what has changed in the medical education system

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Assistant News Editor M Saraswathy explains why the bill is attracting criticism from medical professionals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, has brought about some major reforms in medical education. While the Bill aims at improving quality of education and increase the number of doctors in the country, it is being strongly criticised by the medical fraternity. The Bill has listed some changes to be brought about with respect to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and MBBS admission fees.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to Assistant News Editor M Saraswathy to find out the key changes made by the government and why the bill is drawing flak.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #medical education #National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill #Podcast

