Future Wise podcast | How to choose the right daycare centre for your child

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to KLAY CEO Priya Krishnan to find out more about daycare centres, training for teachers and identifying special needs of a child.
In recent times, parents are not only looking for the best schools for their children, but are often found hunting for good quality daycare centre and pre schools.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to KLAY CEO Priya Krishnan to find out more about daycare centres, training for teachers and identifying special needs of a child.
Tune in to the podcast for more.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:34 pm