Future Wise podcast | How a shortage of talent is becoming a boon for skilled workers

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast Managing Director and Co-Founder of Catenon, Gaurav Chattur, reveals how candidates can use the dearth of talent to their advantage.
There is a shortage of talent in India Inc. While, this may seem like bad news, turns out, it is good news for those with the right skills in India and abroad, as they stand to pocket great job opportunities.
As various industries evolve, aspects like easing recruitment processes and ensuring transparency in hiring are attracting more candidates to join Indian companies abroad.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Managing Director and Co-Founder of Catenon, Gaurav Chattur, on how candidates can utilise this opportunity to land a dream job.Tune in to the Future Wise podcast to find out more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.