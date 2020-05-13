App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:03 PM IST

Future Wise podcast | Here's how your workplace will look like post the COVID-19 lockdown

M Saraswathy talks to Sumeet Doshi to understand how will your office setup change once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the adoption of social distancing as the 'new normal'. Amidst this companies have slowly begun to restart operations across the country. But the standard operating protocols laid out by the home affairs ministry would mean that your workplace may not be the same as before.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sumeet Doshi, Country Manager-India, Kronos Incorporated to understand how will your office setup change once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:01 pm

