Future Wise podcast | Here's how your workplace will look like post the COVID-19 lockdown

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the adoption of social distancing as the 'new normal'. Amidst this companies have slowly begun to restart operations across the country. But the standard operating protocols laid out by the home affairs ministry would mean that your workplace may not be the same as before.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sumeet Doshi, Country Manager-India, Kronos Incorporated to understand how will your office setup change once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.