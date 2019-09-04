App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Here's how you can feel at home when you study abroad

M Saraswathy talks to CEO of University Living Saurabh Arora to find out how to find the perfect housing so that students can have a hassle-free university life.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Picture this: After immense hard work, you finally get admission to your dream university or college in a foreign country and its time for you to begin a journey to pursue that degree you have eagerly awaited.

You need to start planning life in a new country and what comes to mind first is a comfortable accommodation, homely food and then maybe your travel through and fro to college.

This is when start-ups like University Living can help make arrangements in a smooth and easy manner.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to CEO of University Living, Saurabh Arora, to discuss how students can find that perfect home in a foreign country so they can live comfortably to earn a university degree.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #studying abroad

