Future Wise podcast | Freelancing in the times of COVID-19: How feasible is the gig economy in India?

Will the gig economy model work in India?
It is a well-known fact that the Indian economy is severely stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has resulted in several job losses and pay cuts.
In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss if freelancing would be a good option during these times, and if it would be a finacially reliable option for those who have lost jobs.
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast to find out more.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:45 pm