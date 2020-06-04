App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Freelancing in the times of COVID-19: How feasible is the gig economy in India?

Will the gig economy model work in India?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is a well-known fact that the Indian economy is severely stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has resulted in several job losses and pay cuts.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss if freelancing would be a good option during these times, and if it would be a finacially reliable option for those who have lost jobs.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast to find out more.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #freelancing #Future Wise podcast #Gig economy #Podcast

