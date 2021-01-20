MARKET NEWS

Future Wise podcast | Budget 2021: Will education sector allocations account for online learning facilities?

Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss what may be announced for the education sector in the Union Budget 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST

The Union Budget 2021 is all set to be presented on February 1. Amidst studying from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the education sector is expecting a larger allocation for digital learning and skills-based training from the government.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari talks to M Saraswathy to find out what are the major expectations from the education sector.

Tune in the this special episode of Future Wise ahead of the Budget 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 20, 2021 06:31 pm

