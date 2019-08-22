App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Applying for a job? Listen to these dos and don'ts first

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy gives some tips to identify the best practices that should be followed to negotiate your salary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Not every interview is the same, nor are the practices followed by all companies while screening candidates. Applicants often get confused about the process they need to follow while applying for a job and when they are called in for an interview.

Simple things like reading about a company's work culture before the interview and polishing up your social network profile can make a lot of difference when you negotiate your salary.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran gets some tips from M Saraswathy to identify the best practices that should be followed and how you can negotiate your salary to reap maximum benefits.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 06:20 pm

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

