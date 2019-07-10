App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise | Looking for a career or job switch? Here's how you can do it

Great Learning Director Hari Krishnan Nair talks about how one can smoothly navigate a change in job profile by acquiring the skills needed for a new job.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A job switch does not necessarily mean that you end up working with a new employer. It could mean be that you start leveraging your skill sets in a more efficient manner or acquire some more skills by undergoing a significant change.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Great Learning Director Hari Krishnan Nair to find out how can one smoothly navigate this path by acquiring the requisite skills for a new job.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #careers #education #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.