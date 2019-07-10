Future Wise | Looking for a career or job switch? Here's how you can do it

A job switch does not necessarily mean that you end up working with a new employer. It could mean be that you start leveraging your skill sets in a more efficient manner or acquire some more skills by undergoing a significant change.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Great Learning Director Hari Krishnan Nair to find out how can one smoothly navigate this path by acquiring the requisite skills for a new job.