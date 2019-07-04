App
Podcast
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise | How online courses can help boost your career

Listen to this to find out the latest skills that are in demand and how one can go about completing an online course.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pursuing an online course is a great way to give you career a much-needed push. Although it can help you learn specific skills faster, it requires dedication and discipline from an individual as the course needs to be completed on time.

Online courses are in demand as corporates are looking for specific technical skills from candidates which can be learnt online faster. These include development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing etc.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, to find out the latest skills that are in demand and how can candidates complete online courses more efficiently.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #careers #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

