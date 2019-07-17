App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise | Got the gift of the gab? You could explore this option as a career

Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut speaks to Aditya Kakodkar of Ace of Pubs to learn about how one can make a bright career by becoming an emcee or host.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most of us look to make a successful career in information technology, business management, medicine or venture out on their own. But there are a few who opt to take the road less travelled.

These people chase careers that do not follow a cookie-cutter pattern, which invokes curiosity — what drives such people take up these careers?

For them the famous saying, "Choose a job on something that you love, and you'll never have to work another day in your life," surely holds true.

In this podcast on the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut speaks to Aditya Kakodkar of Ace of Pubs to learn about how one can make a bright career by becoming an emcee or host.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
#careers #Future Wise podcast #jobs #Podcast

