English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Day to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    FMCG companies to see a bumpy ride? | Market Minutes

    In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about the growth-profitability trade-off in consumer companies and what this means for their performance going forward. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    January 17, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

    Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends

     

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FMCG #India #markets #Podcast
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 08:12 am