English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Find out which patterns emerged from investors’ equity shareholding in Q3 | Market Minutes

    In this edition of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about the patterns emerging from investors’ equity shareholding in the quarter ended December. Numbers indicate a weakening retail investor sentiment towards direct participation in the market. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #equity #markets #Podcast #Q3 #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 07:49 am