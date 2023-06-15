English
    Fed throws a surprise, Axis Bank block deal & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Federal Reserve pausing rate hike in its recent meeting but hinting at hikes in future. How are markets reacting to this? Also, find out about the Axis Bank block deal likely to happen today. And, catch Jimeet Modi of Samco Securities, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)

    June 15, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST
