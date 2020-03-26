Explained podcast | Transportation, home delivery and more: Your coronavirus lockdown questions answered here

As we see day by day, cases of the Novel Coronavirus have been increasing. To deal with novel coronavirus threat we have seen countries all over the world go into lockdown. We have also gone into a 21-day lockdown in India.

Amid such a major crisis we really need to know what is to be done and what is to be avoided. Everyone has a different way to deal with issues, but this is pandemic that we all need to fight together. The dos and don’ts grip a great deal of importance in this situation.

In this special episode of the Explained podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma throw light on what constitutes a lockdown and also elucidate the protocol to follow in a lockdown.