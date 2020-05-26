Explained podcast | The locust plague: After COVID-19, a large swarm of insects pose threat to India's farmers

Keerthana Tiwari and Shraddha Sharma talk about the severity of this insect attack and what can be done to protect crops from it.
A large swarm of locusts which entered India via Pakistan last month has already wreaked havoc in five states, consuming a large number of crops.
The western parts of India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under the attack for three months now, which has wiped out more than 5,00,000 hectares of crops.
In this episode of the Explained podcast, Keerthana Tiwari and Shraddha Sharma talk about the severity of this insect attack and what can be done to protect crops from it.Tune in to find out more.
First Published on May 26, 2020 07:48 pm