App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained podcast | Oxford's coronavirus vaccine: All you need to know

how far along it is compared to other vaccines under testing?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AstraZeneca-Oxford University on July 20 published the results of their much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine's early-stage clinical trials in The Lancet medical journal. The data showed the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in healthy volunteers.

However, there is still a long way to go for the Oxford team with a third and more extensive trial phase pending.

Close

In this episode of Explained, Keerthana Tiwari and Shraddha Sharma discuss the findings on the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and how far along it is compared to other vaccines under testing.

Tune in to the Explained podcast to find out.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #coronavirus vaccine #Explained podcast #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.