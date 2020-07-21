Explained podcast | Oxford's coronavirus vaccine: All you need to know

AstraZeneca-Oxford University on July 20 published the results of their much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine's early-stage clinical trials in The Lancet medical journal. The data showed the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in healthy volunteers.

However, there is still a long way to go for the Oxford team with a third and more extensive trial phase pending.

In this episode of Explained, Keerthana Tiwari and Shraddha Sharma discuss the findings on the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and how far along it is compared to other vaccines under testing.