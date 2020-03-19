Explained podcast | Busting myths on coronavirus pandemic: All you must know to tide over the crisis

On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) China office heard the first reports of a previously-unknown virus behind a number of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, a city in Eastern China with a population of over 11 million.

What started as an epidemic mainly limited to China has now become a truly global pandemic. COVID-19 has spread across at least 160 countries. There are at least 151 active reported cases of a novel coronavirus in India right now. Globally, there have been over 2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 8,000 people have died so far — many in China.

Although we all have been hearing a lot of news about the virus, it is important to know the basic details about it so that we can protect ourselves and others from it and also stop the virus from spreading further.

In this first episode of the Explained podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Shraddha Sharma list out all you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.