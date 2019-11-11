EPL: Manchester United's McTominay set for ankle scan, a doubt for Scotland

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will have a scan on his ankle on November 11 after hobbling off the field in their 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old Scotland international, who has started all 12 of United's league matches this season, fell awkwardly on his in injury time on November 10 and was later taken down the tunnel on a stretcher.

McTominay is now a doubt for Scotland's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus (Nov. 16) and Kazakhstan (Nov. 19).

"He went over on his ankle and it looked like a painful one," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's in for a scan tomorrow so it could be a couple of weeks out but we hope not. He wasn't rolling around so hopefully it won't be too serious."

The injury is the latest blow for United, who are also without Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his players produced their best all-round display of the season as they powered past Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

Midfielder Andreas Pereira and striker Marcus Rashford scored either side of a Davy Propper own goal to hand United their biggest home league win since the opening weekend of the campaign in August.

There was a sense of optimism at Old Trafford as United continued to attack late in the second half to extend their lead, with Fred, Anthony Martial and Rashford testing Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.