Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EPL: Evans plays down title talk after Leicester beat Arsenal to move into 2nd spot

Goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison at the King Power Stadium on November 9 earned Leicester a sixth win in their last seven league matches, their only defeat coming at the hands of leaders Liverpool.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has said it is too early to consider his side as Premier League title contenders despite an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal that saw them move up to second in the table.

Brendan Rodgers' side have one more point than they did at the same stage of their stunning 2015/16 title-winning season but Evans was keen to play down expectations ahead of a busy winter schedule.

"I don't think you'll be able to judge that until after Christmas when we're getting into it," Evans told reporters.

"We've shown we can battle games out but we've just got to do what we're doing and see where it takes us. We're in good confidence at the moment but the next period, especially being Christmas, will really test everyone's squad."

Leicester's next five league matches are against teams in the bottom half of the table before they face back-to-back matches against Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City next month.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast

