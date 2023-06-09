Engagement, Retention & Trust | Unusual Suspects
Brands are increasingly gravitating towards emerging technology trends that will aid customers' queries and integrate interactive and personalized features. To increase engagement, foster brand loyalty, and hit sales targets, business leaders obsess over impressions, likes, video plays, and open rates. While these are critical in measuring success, customer loyalty is not really measurable or tangible. What makes customers choose one brand over the other? In this episode, Avlesh Singh, co-founder & CEO at WebEngage, B2B SaaS dark horse, dives deep into the topic and much more. Tune in!
