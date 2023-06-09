English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Engagement, Retention & Trust | Unusual Suspects

    Brands are increasingly gravitating towards emerging technology trends that will aid customers' queries and integrate interactive and personalized features. To increase engagement, foster brand loyalty, and hit sales targets, business leaders obsess over impressions, likes, video plays, and open rates. While these are critical in measuring success, customer loyalty is not really measurable or tangible. What makes customers choose one brand over the other? In this episode, Avlesh Singh, co-founder & CEO at WebEngage, B2B SaaS dark horse, dives deep into the topic and much more. Tune in!

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

    unusual suspects

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #customer engagement #Customer Retention #Podcast
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 12:00 pm