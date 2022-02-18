English
    Embedding ESG into business strategy

    Nisha Poddar delves into the role of ESG in shaping business strategy with corporate leaders, on a special podcast of Ep.3 of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

    Listen to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd. and Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner and Leader - ESG, PwC India, unpick the key issues facing businesses as they align their strategies with larger ESG goals, on a special podcast of Ep.3 of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol, hosted by Nisha Poddar. ​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Biocon #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:37 pm

