Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Pick: PSB mergers; ADB willing to lend $12 bn to India; and much more

The biggest stories of the day summarised by Rakesh Sharma.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Rakesh Sharma


The sun has set on Dalal Street for the day. On this podcast, we take a look at some of the biggest stories that made the most noise in India Inc. Why stop at one story when we can have several. This is Stories of the Day, with me Rakesh Sharma on Moneycontrol.
 Tune in for more.


First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:17 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market news #Podcast #World News

