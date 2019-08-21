App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's pick: Parle may lay of 10,000 workers; Zomato, EazyDiner to tone down discounts; Brazilian bees face mass deaths

The biggest stories of the day summarised by Seetal Iyer.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Seetal Iyer

The sun has set on Dalal Street for the day. On this podcast, we take a look at some of the biggest stories that made the most noise in India Inc. Why stop at one story when we can have several. This is Stories of the Day, with Seetal Iyer on Moneycontrol.
 Tune in for more.


First Published on Aug 21, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #business news #Editor's Pick of the Day #Podcast

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

