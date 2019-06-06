App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 09:02 PM IST

Editor's pick: Azim Premji to retire; 25 bps repo rate cut doesn’t set the market on fire; measles cases in US and Everest death count higher

Tune in to listen to more about the failed Fiat-Renault merger, Mamata’s strategy to prevent the BJP from winning in 2021, the most traffic-congested city in the world and much much more.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rakesh Sharma

On D-Day’s 75th anniversary, commemorations are taking place across the western world, marking the Normandy landings, which began the liberation of Nazi-occupied France even as Britain and her people gave Donald Trump not the warmest welcome.

He, meanwhile, has threatened more tariffs on China, and is not budging an inch with Mexico, claiming that the tariffs of 5% on Mexican goods will start on Monday, and will go up a scheduled to 25% by October, should Mexico not take steps to prevent Central American migrants from crossing over into American territory.

Close

In India, the MPC meeting outcome did not quite buoy the markets – the 25 bps cut was already factored in, and clearly the market wanted more. The Sensex tanked over 500 points, with banks and financial stocks contributing to the fall most.

In what is the end of an era, Azim Premji is stepping down as MD and executive chairman of Wipro by the end of July. Wipro has named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD.

Tune in to listen to more about the failed Fiat-Renault merger, Mamata’s strategy to prevent the BJP from winning in 2021, the most traffic-congested city in the world (Mumbai, by the way; rejoice, Bangaloreans!) and much much more.

 
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #Podcast #RBI #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.