Editor's pick: Azim Premji to retire; 25 bps repo rate cut doesn’t set the market on fire; measles cases in US and Everest death count higher

Rakesh Sharma

On D-Day’s 75th anniversary, commemorations are taking place across the western world, marking the Normandy landings, which began the liberation of Nazi-occupied France even as Britain and her people gave Donald Trump not the warmest welcome.

He, meanwhile, has threatened more tariffs on China, and is not budging an inch with Mexico, claiming that the tariffs of 5% on Mexican goods will start on Monday, and will go up a scheduled to 25% by October, should Mexico not take steps to prevent Central American migrants from crossing over into American territory.

In India, the MPC meeting outcome did not quite buoy the markets – the 25 bps cut was already factored in, and clearly the market wanted more. The Sensex tanked over 500 points, with banks and financial stocks contributing to the fall most.

In what is the end of an era, Azim Premji is stepping down as MD and executive chairman of Wipro by the end of July. Wipro has named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD.

Tune in to listen to more about the failed Fiat-Renault merger, Mamata’s strategy to prevent the BJP from winning in 2021, the most traffic-congested city in the world (Mumbai, by the way; rejoice, Bangaloreans!) and much much more.