    DLF block deal, Maruti Suzuki Q1 and NBFC stocks | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Maruti Suzuki's Q1 numbers, likely block deal in DLF, UPL's disappointing numbers and global setup for the day. Catch Shweta Daptardar of Elara Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Podcast #stocks
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:01 am

