Digging Deeper | You've heard of the IMF, but do you know what it does?

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

The IMF… you’ve heard of it, you know what it stands for, and you may even have heard the name Christine LaGarde. But do you really know what it does? (No points for saying it assigns impossible missions to one Tom Cruise.)

The International Monetary Fund keeps track of how countries are doing. And India’s growth story, in particular, cannot be told without mentioning the role of the IMF. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

The IMF has received both criticism and credit for its efforts to promote financial stability across the globe. Some economists claim it is in the midst of a major transformation, citing its vast expansion of lending capacity, governance reform, and the move away from free market fundamentalism. However, others suggest that the IMF must go further in implementing changes that will improve the plight of the world’s poor and guarantee the fund’s relevance in a changing global economy.

Christine LaGarde stepped down earlier this week from her role as managing director of the IMF after being nominated for a job that could make her the first woman president of the European Central Bank. Her resignation once again thrust the Fund into the spotlight.

The IMF was also in the news in 2011 when its previous chief Dominic Strauss-Kahn quit following serious sexual assault allegations. It was in the news just a few days ago for saying the US Dollar is overvalued. (Which means we could have a Donald Trump hot take on IMF soon – perhaps even a suggestion that Ivanka Trump should head the IMF, considering the LaGarde eyeroll seen across the world!) Simply put, the IMF is in the news all the time.

What better time to cash in and look at the IMF’s role in the global economy, and what its accomplishments are. That is precisely the point of this edition of Digging Deeper with Moneycontrol.

The IMF and India

All those doomsday economic scenarios that the soothing decibels of prime time news promise us as we have our carb-heavy dinners... they had already come to pass in 1991. After 6 years of problems in balance of payments, India had reached a point where the coalition government in 1991 could not pass the budget! We were staring into the abyss and the IMF said... yeah, you don’t get any more loans. The World Bank, the actual lender, did the same. The government had no option but to mortgage the country's gold to receive a bailout package and avoid defaulting on payments. Us Indians are nothing if not full on Nirupa Roy, pawning gold to save the country.

At this point, for those asking how are the World Bank and the IMF different, here’s a quick pointer: unlike the World Bank, which was designed as a lending institution focused on longer-term development and social projects, the IMF was conceived as a watchdog of the monetary and exchange rate policies vital to global markets.

Anyway, back to India and the merry times of 1991. One World Bank report noted, “...one of the conditions stipulated in the World Bank loan (structural reform), (required) India to open itself up to participation from foreign entities in its industries, including state owned enterprises.”

Meghnad Desai, a British economist who also participated in UK politics (styled Baron now, he was the first non-UK born candidate to contest in the election for Lord Speaker in the British House of Lords – their upper house. He was unsuccessful), recalls that situation like this: “That was a time when nobody was going to give India any money. People forget that we had to pawn our entire gold stock. Normally when you have gold stock, the International Monetary Fund accepts that that gold stock is there, and gives you money against it. India had to physically move the gold stock out of India, abroad. I'm informed, by very, very reliable sources, that the van taking the gold to the airport broke down, and there was total panic."

That story was corroborated by former RBI governor YV Reddy in his book ‘Advise and Dissent.’ 47 tonnes of gold in a van broken down in the middle of the road – you can’t make this up.

The fact that India, one of the founding members of the IMF and the World Bank, was denied further loans by them tells you how far we had fallen. And that explains the main role of the IMF. Anticipating trouble and, well, trouble-shooting said trouble. (Much like the other IMF. You know, that one where the message is burnt after reading. Speaking of, Burn After Reading – great film.)

A brief history of the IMF

Anyway, back to the real world IMF. The genesis of the International Monetary Fund goes back to July 1944 and the Bretton Woods Conference in New Hampshire, USA. 44 Allied countries and colonies - the ones that fought the Nazis and Japan - attended the conference. Those 44 nations sought to build a framework for international economic cooperation and avoid repeating the competitive currency devaluations that contributed to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The IMF came into formal existence in 1945 with 29 member countries and the goal of reconstructing the international payment system. British India was one of the founding members, and Independent India remained a member. The IMF's primary mission, in its words, is “to ensure the stability of the international monetary system—the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries and their citizens to transact with each other.”

The historic accord founded the twin institutions of the World Bank and the IMF, and required member nations to peg their currencies to the US dollar. However, the system of fixed exchange rates broke down in the late 1960s and early 1970s due to an overvaluation of the USD and American President Richard Nixon’s decision to suspend the dollar’s convertibility into gold.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, “The IMF is akin to a credit union that permits its membership access to a common pool of resources—funds that represent the financial commitment or quota contributed by each nation, relative to its size. In theory, members with balance-of-payments trouble seek recourse with the IMF to buy time to rectify their economic policies and restore economic growth. The fund pursues its mission in three fundamental ways: Surveillance, Technical assistance, and Lending...The IMF has been called the world’s “financial crisis firefighter,” relied on by member countries to deal with crippling sovereign debt and prevent contagion from spreading through the global financial system.”

So how does the IMF function? Their 9-to-5 consists of observing their 189 member states’ economies closely. A member country typically summons the IMF when it can no longer finance imports or service its debt to creditors, a sign of potential crisis. The fund will then extend the government a loan and help organize a new debt-repayment schedule that the country can manage. In exchange, the member agrees to implement IMF reforms designed to rectify its balance of payments and restore foreign exchange reserves in its central bank. The lending conditions are designed not only to guarantee the repayment of loans but also to ensure the money borrowed will be spent in line with the stated economic objectives. The IMF cannot force its will on member countries; countries accept the fund’s conditioned financial assistance on a voluntary basis. Historically, much of the fund’s work has been done in developing countries, including major interventions in Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. The IMF recast itself in a broader, more active role following the 1973 collapse of fixed exchange rates, intervening in developing countries from Asia to South America.

A new IMF for the new millennium

The 2008 global financial crisis and subsequent European debt crisis required major bailouts in advanced eurozone economies, such as Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Portugal, for the first time.

In 2010, the IMF gained renewed relevance as the European sovereign debt crisis unfolded. The European sovereign debt crisis, which began in 2010, represented a stark shift in the IMF’s central focus. You probably remember the documentary Inside Job, which addressed the fall of markets in developed countries. Well, in 2010, instead of providing loans to emerging markets on the periphery of the global economy, the IMF became concerned with unsustainable debt loads in developed countries. The shift was epitomized by the IMF’s intervention in Greece, where it, the European Commission, and the European Central Bank, together pledged $375 billion in three separate bailouts over eight years. The Greek bailout marked the first time the IMF lent to a eurozone country since the Euro was embraced as common currency in 2002. The size of the assistance package relative to Greece’s IMF membership contribution - usually limited to 600% - was extraordinary: at 3,200%! It is the largest such package granted to a member country. The contrast with the other struggling eurozone economies is illustrative. During the same period, the IMF agreed to loan Portugal ~ $30 billion and Ireland ~ $25 billion.

Success or failure?

That said, the IMF is routinely identified with economic hardship and political ferment because it is only in times of crisis that its services are sought. It is often the only organization equipped for such interventions, and evaluating the fund’s success over the past seventy-plus years is a difficult task. Harvard economist Benjamin M. Friedman has said, “We cannot reliably know whether the consequences of the IMF’s policies were worse than whatever the alternative would have been.”

Some economists characterize the fund’s performance in the Asian financial crisis of 1997–98 as a success. They argue that the economic reforms championed by the Fund allowed the countries involved to recover quickly, and laid the foundation for sustained growth during the 2000s. Others point to the fund’s role in Brazil in 2002 as positive: an early recovery there after intervention allowed IMF loans to be repaid ahead of schedule.

On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund is also accused of exceeding its brief, or being guilty of ‘mission creep’. William Easterly makes the case in his 2006 account of the failures of Western aid to the undeveloped world, The White Man’s Burden. While he acknowledges some IMF successes in firefighting financial crises in Mexico and East Asian countries in the mid-1990s, he criticizes many of the fund’s interventions in severely impoverished countries, particularly in Africa and Latin America, as overly ambitious and intrusive. In addition, he describes many of the fund’s loan conditions and technical advice as out of touch with ground-level realities.

In recent years, the IMF’s work in more advanced economies has drawn ire as well. Remember the whole Greece and austerity measures fiasco, and the outpouring of derision for Germany, and the riots? Greece has been the most high profile example, as austerity measures deepened the country’s economic contraction. In July 2015, popular discontent led to a “no” vote in a referendum on whether to accept the IMF’s loan conditions, which included raising taxes, lowering pensions and other spending, and privatizing industries. The Greek government subsequently ignored the results and accepted the loans. However, the Greek case also saw the IMF relent in its stance on austerity, at least compared with the European Commission and the ECB. In 2016, senior IMF economists argued that more austerity would be counterproductive, and in 2018 the fund raised the alarm about the unsustainability of Greece’s debt burden.

The critics point to hard facts: recessions and years of high unemployment in IMF loan recipient countries, most notably Greece and Spain, which have the highest youth unemployment rates in the European Union, at well over 30 percent. Greece’s economy is still 25 percent smaller than it was before the crisis, and its debt load is nearly 180 percent of GDP. Supporters of the IMF programs counter that the target eurozone countries have all started to grow again and point to major success stories, such as Ireland, which has seen its GDP rise well above pre-crisis levels.

In 2012, the IMF announced roughly $430 billion in new member commitments, nearly doubling the institution’s capacity to lend. As of April 2018, its total lending power stands at approximately $1 trillion!

Having said that, in recent times several countries have turned instead to other governments for assistance. In 2018, Pakistan solicited Chinese, Saudi, and Emirati loans to replenish its foreign exchange reserves, before negotiating with the IMF. Concerns have also been raised about the management of the IMF. For many years, a “gentlemen’s agreement” between Europe and the United States, or a duopoly if you will, has guaranteed the MD position at IMF to a European and the reins of the World Bank to be handed to the American pick. In fact, in its 75-year history, the IMF has always been led by a European. CFR says, “The situation leaves little recourse for ascendant emerging economies that, despite modest changes in 2015, do not have as large an IMF voting share as the United States and Europe.” The Financial Times noted the same in a recent editorial. “The global economy is at an inflection point. US-China trade tensions are hurting growth. By the time the new IMF head arrives, a big shift in macroeconomic policy may be needed. The OECD has already called for big economies to be ready to provide a co-ordinated fiscal policy stimulus. The IMF should prepare its own response. As the global credit boom unwinds, programmes are likely to be needed in several emerging economies,” it noted. To say nothing of having to deal with a truculent Trump White House. For these reasons, it has been suggested to look beyond the Eurozone and the US to find the next MD of the IMF. Raghuram Rajan was a name doing the rounds, but it appears finance minister of the Group of Seven nations have narrowed down the list to four names, and Rajan is not one of them. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the former finance minister of the Netherlands and former president of the Eurogroup, the club of euro-area finance ministers; Mário Centeno, current head of the Eurogroup and Portugal’s finance minister; the governor of the Finnish central bank, Olli Rehn, and Nadia Calviño, the Spanish economy minister and a former senior European Union official are the frontrunners as of now.

Whoever is eventually elected has his/her work cut out.