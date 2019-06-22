Digging Deeper | What expectations do we have from the budget?

Rima M | Rakesh Sharma

In January this year, multiple expert opinions floated about the expectations from the interim Union Budget 2019 within a limited fiscal space. Not much has changed since then.

There are concerns about small scale industries dealing with debilitating tax burden and a profusion of cesses, the rate of taxation under Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and the question if the tax structure will be simplified for the benefit of all.

On this edition of Digging Deeper with Moneycontrol, we will try to figure just what other issues Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget will need to address to quell the rising unrest over a sluggish economy. And how the slant of the budget will affect the common citizen.

First things first

Sitharaman’s budget team has Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

As www.thehindubusinessline.com reported on June 11, 2011, Sitharaman kicked off consultations with agriculture experts and India Inc, to prepare for her maiden Budget to be presented on July 5. According to her, the concerns of the farm sector are high on the priority list of the government. One of the suggestions presented at the meeting was the need to improve the food processing sector and introduction of technology-intensive processes in the non-farm sector and treating solar energy as third crop to augment income of farmers.

We quote, "Incentivising and popularising usage of organic manure for improving carbon content in soil, resolving GST issues related to Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO), incentive for agro processing units in the border districts and enhancing investments in R&D in the agriculture sector were also part of the suggestions.

Other suggestions included filling up of vacancies in agricultural universities, increasing investment in micro irrigation and solar pumps, financial incentives to the States for implementing agricultural market reforms, promotion of handlooms and handicrafts in the North-Eastern States for employment generation and enhancing rural income, creating of aggregators for farm equipment and promotion of non-IT related rural start-ups. Few suggestions for the dairy sector were also submitted related to tax and duty structure and improving Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY)."

The article further reported that India Inc put forward suggestions concerning industrial sector, land reforms, special economic zones, industrial policy, investment in research and development, simplification of tax regimes, tapping potential in tourism sector. And also made suggestions on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Good & Services Tax (GST), Capital Gains Tax, Corporate Tax, MSME sector, e-commerce, skill development, education and healthcare sectors, start-ups, media and entertainment sector and food manufacturing industry.

The call for simplification

In its submission, reported www.thehindubusinessline.com , the CII also called for a simplified taxation regime besides other ideas for promoting growth and investment.

We quote, “For this to fructify, a timeline for a taxation regime (Direct Tax) needs to be announced where the highest rate should be 18 per cent in addition to removing all exemptions and not doing grandfathering,” Vikram S Kirloskar, President, CII, said. A three-year roadmap for reducing the Income-Tax Act document to 4-5 pages was also sought.”

The piece further reported that in order to bring down the high tax rates on capital which is a major deterrent for flow of capital, the CII President also suggested bringing down the Dividend Distribution Tax to 10 per cent, from 20 per cent. It should also not be taxed at the hands of the investor, it was mooted.

Another piece published on June 11, 2019 in Money Control, underscored the same theme. The piece stated right at the onset, "The message is loud and clear. India needs a paradigm shift in direct taxation. Will the government bite the bullet like it did for GST?"

Naveen Aggarwal, Partner and COO-Tax, KPMG India, wrote in the piece and we quote, "Nineteen years into the 21st century and we are still following a tax law that is half a century old. A law that is now largely considered inadequate to cater to the demand of the 21st century India. So, within a week into its second term, the government put the direct tax reforms firmly on top of its agenda, at the heart of which lies a new Direct Tax Code (DTC). A new DTC has been in the works for almost a decade now, with law makers across the political spectrum recognising the indispensable need for it. In fact, some of the provisions from the earlier avatar of the DTC (e.g. GAAR, POEM and the like) even made their way into the existing law by way of certain amendments. However, the time for piecemeal amendments is behind us and today’s need is more for a holistic reform in the shape of a new code."

He explained how over the past few years, we have seen certain directional changes which are perhaps pre-cursors to the kind of reforms that we can expect in the DTC. Two clear cases in point are (a) the progressive reduction of the corporate tax rates and (b) the gradual phaseout of tax holidays/weighted deductions. The challenge here was that they were being carried out in a phased manner, and the latter outpaced the former, causing hardships to the section of taxpayers concerned.

His suggestion ? That DTC rejig the prevailing tax rate structure so as to make it a lot simpler. The base tax rate , he says, depends on the turnover of the company. We quote, "For instance, for companies with turnover below Rs 250 crore in FY18, the base tax rate is 25 per cent as per the Finance Act, 2019, enacted in February 2019. While the intent here is to benefit smaller companies, in effect, it results in an inequity in the tax structure, which penalises high turnover companies for their size and performance. There is an urgent need for stronger inclusivity by reducing the rate to 25 per cent across the board for all categories of companies."

He also believes that Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate of 18.5 per cent (on book profits of a company) is another area which requires close scrutiny if our corporate tax structure has to be simplified. He writes, "With the gradual phasing out of tax incentives, the difference in taxable profits and book profits is going to shrink. Furthermore, the progressive reduction of corporate tax rates and increase in MAT rate over the years has bridged the gap between the two rates considerably. Given this backdrop, a careful consideration must be given to the merit in the continuance of MAT in the new DTC."

Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), he explains is payable by companies on dividends distributed to shareholders from profits which have already been subjected to tax, adding yet another layer of tax obligation imposed on companies. In case of cross border payments, certain jurisdictions do not permit credit to the foreign shareholder in respect of this DDT as it is not a tax directly borne by them. Thus, abolition of DDT and taxation of dividends at the shareholders’ end will be a much simpler system and it is likely to take a huge compliance burden off the companies.

Systemic reforms needed

One of the biggest concerns of the current Indian tax regime, says the author, has been litigation. According to him, the Direct Tax Code needs to take a good hard look at the causes of this litigation and find commensurate solutions. In the past, the Indian Revenue Authorities (IRA), he says, have withdrawn cases from various appellate forums in view of the increased monetary limits for filing appeals. There have also been instances where the IRA has accepted decisions of lower courts on certain issues, sparing the taxpayers the hardships of a long drawn litigation.

But as he writes, "However, we still find ourselves staring at backlogs of tax cases in courts across India. Clearly, the issue is not just about a certain monetary threshold or dispute on certain tax issues. It is systemic and runs a lot deeper. The DTC needs to put in place a framework that makes the process of appeal filing by the IRA far more rigorous and accountable than what it is today. An appeal cannot be mechanically filed just because the IRA lost and the tax effect breaches a certain threshold. It should be based on a critical evaluation of the issues involved and the reasons provided by the appellate authority for ruling against the IRA. DTC must institutionalise a process to this effect.

There are a number of cases where the main cause of litigation is a conflicting, but bona fide interpretation of the legal provisions. For such cases, a possible resolution could be to have appropriate guidance which adequately clarifies the intent of the legislature. This would, of course, be in addition to ensuring that the provisions are simple and unambiguous. These measures should provide sufficient clarity on the intent of the law and prevent incremental litigation."

Finally, there is need, says he, to ramp up the age-old assessment process and the concept of anonymous e-assessments provides a great opportunity to the government to introduce such a change. Here, the assessments will be largely faceless as they will be carried out by back-end teams with sufficient sector knowledge, in addition to their tax expertise. This should go a long way in ensuring a better appreciation of sector-specific issues and their corresponding tax implications, is his opinion.

However he believes, that if this novel idea has to work, it needs a lot of legislative muscle. At present, there seems to be a gap, he thinks, between the vision of anonymous e-assessments and the current set of laws. He concludes, "This gap needs to be bridged by enacting new assessment laws and issuing detailed guidelines for execution. Simultaneously, the government must spruce up its IT infrastructure to make sure that there are no technological challenges in on-ground implementation of this idea."

What can we expect in this budget?

On June 17, 2019, India Today posted a piece and tried to simplify the jargon by explaining just what a Union Budget represents. The Union Budget 2019-20, will be , it said, a detailed reports on the country's financial plan including details of total revenue and expenditure. As we know, the budget document, prepared by the ministry of finance in consultation with other ministries and experts, lists all fresh/existing estimated allocations over a period of one year.

The piece outlines how just a day before the full budget will be announced, an economic survey will be tabled by the government. The Economic Survey is a summary of all the economic development/progress in the country and acts as an indicator for accurately preparing the budget.

The piece goes on to state, that not many changes are expected in the government's full budget as the government seems to be repeatedly stating its goal of maintaining fiscal balance.

We quote, "However, Nirmala Sitharaman could make some exceptions, based on recently held consultations, to boost some ailing sectors that need urgent attention. Income tax rules could be further tweaked as it one of the most popular demands among taxpayers in the country.

The government could also increase the tax benefit limit under 80C of the Income Tax Act. An increase in the limit of tax exemption under Section 80C could benefit people with existing home loans. There are high chances that Nirmala Sitharaman would make an announcement regarding tax benefits for first-time homebuyers."

And as multiple news sources have reported, the budget will have to address various issues like the slowing economy, rising NPAs, job creation and the agrarian crisis without compromising on fiscal prudence

The road ahead

On June 21, www.business-standard.com, reported how ahead of the maiden budget of his second term in office, the Prime Minister brainstormed with top bureaucrats of finance and other ministries to finalise the government's 100-day agenda with a focus to revive the sagging economy and create jobs.

Sources said the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence had in attendance all five secretaries in the finance ministry and other key ministries as well as top officials of the Niti Aayog.

The high-level meeting was also expected to clear a five-year vision for the government with view to achieve USD 5-trillion economy goal in the shortest possible time-frame.

It is believed, said the report, that future course of many of the prime minister's pet projects like doubling farmers' income, PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, piped water for all, electricity for all and others was discussed.

With the farm sector facing headwinds, the report said that the government understands the need for structural reforms in agriculture which would boost private investment, strengthen logistics and provide ample market support to farmers.

It goes without saying and as the report states, that the agenda will have to address, the need to increase revenue mop-up and taking reform steps to push GDP growth, which has slipped to 5-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

We quote, "Data showed that even though inflation continued to be within the RBI's comfort range, economic growth in January-March quarter slumped to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors."

The other issues, that the Budget according to the piece will have to address apart from the slowing economy, will be financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis, besides raising public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

As is common knowledge, a Labour survey report released officially last month showed unemployment touching a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

As news sources reported earlier, to make the Budget more participative and inclusive, the government had sought inputs from citizens on the government’s ‘mygov.in’ portal by June 20.

Taxation projections

A Bloomberg report published on June 20, 2019 said that the government may raise income-tax threshold in Budget to revive economy and that there is also a possibility of raising tax exemption under Section 80C from the existing ₹ 1.5 lakh

We quote, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may raise the tax exemption limit for working-age individuals to ₹ 3 lakh of their annual income, up from the current ₹ 2.5 lakh, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren’t authorised to speak publicly about the proposals. The tax measures haven’t been finalised yet.

Any tax exemptions will add stimulus to an economy that’s slowed sharply this year, with growth reaching a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The proposed tax move would put at least ₹ 2,500 more in the hands of each of India’s 50 million taxpayers. It could also add to pressure on the budget deficit, which is pegged at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year that began on April 1.

The Finance Ministry is also looking at raising the tax exemption limit for savings and investments made under the so-called Section 80C of the Income Tax law, the people said. The ceiling is currently set at ₹ 1.5 lakh."