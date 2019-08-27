Digging Deeper podcast | Is India tumbling into a slowdown?

There was an interesting bit of news this week: actor, and ex-BJP member, Shatrughan Sinha criticised the govt about the state of the economy. He tweeted, “Sir, the economic slowdown clearly seems to be everyone’s talking point right now.....Don’t you think we should do something about it?” He also offered assistance, tweeting “we’re more than happy to help!”

Hamming aside, Mr Sinha touched upon a subject that could well become the govt’s biggest headache in a year that is seeing Modi 2.0 rush through campaign promises from the last 5 years. Many media outlets have referred more than once to structural slowdowns and/or an imminent recession. One of the most cliched cliches of all time says there’s no smoke without fire. So what is going on with the economy that keeps Shatrughan Sinha awake at night?

According to media reports, despite business sentiment in India getting better in the fiscal first quarter, it has again taken a beating. An RBI survey report said industrialists expect their businesses to perform weaker in the second quarter amid fears of an economic slowdown. In responses from 1,231 companies, growth in production, order and capacity utilisation is expected to substantially decrease in Q2 FY20, according to RBI industrial outlook survey of the manufacturing sector. Though the demand is expected to increase in the second quarter, sentiments on the availability of finance from banks and internal accruals remained weak.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman famously announced a slew of relief measures for a slowing economy, including the scrapping of the “angel tax” for startups.

In this episode of Digging Deeper, we’re going to examine if there is indeed a looming economic disaster.

The slowdown is coming, or is already here.

One Moneycontrol report recounted the current situation from the point of view of the financial sector - “The economic slowdown is clearly the talk of the town, from boardrooms to bazaars. While financial markets and businesses are looking to the government to salvage the situation which is now hurting industries ranging from automobiles to soaps, shampoos and biscuits, nobody really knows what is needed to come out of the mess.”

An analysis in the Economic Times about the prevailing scenario claimed the economy is going through a slow phase, or a slowdown. GDP growth registered one of the lowest rates - 5.8% - in the last quarter of FY19. GDP growth rate for the first quarter of FY20 is now expected to be lower than 5.8 percent. While there seems to be a growing consensus that India’s economy is slowing down, the debate is still on whether the slowdown is structural or cyclical.

What does that mean, cyclical or structural?

A cyclical slowdown is a part of the business cycle having its peaks and troughs. The economy will move in cycles, with phases of peak performance followed by downturns and troughs of low activity. These are expected to be short-term problems that can be resolved with an adequate mix of fiscal and monetary policies.

Structural, on the other hand, is self-explanatory. The problems of the economy can go to deeper levels, impeding the efficient and fair production of goods and services. A monetary and fiscal stimulus may not prove adequate to revive the economy. Overcoming such challenges would require the government to undertake some structural policies. For instance, the reforms that were carried out to address the crisis in 1991, when PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh navigated troubled waters, were structural reforms.

A Moneycontrol analysis stated bluntly, “It’s naïve to assume the current slowdown is a cyclical one. Instead, it is more structural in nature and...needs a radical policy shift, or else the problem will only get worse in (the) future.”

If that is the case, then what are these structural challenges?

In simple terms, the twin drivers of our economy in the recent past - high growth in private (or household) consumption led by a declining household savings rate, and high growth in government spending led by high consolidated fiscal deficits - could be running out of steam. Experts claim they do not expect any imminent revival in private investment. Structural factors contributing to a slowdown are evident from the fact that successive rate cuts by the RBI have not yielded desired results. The limited fiscal space prevented the government from announcing any stimulus package in the budget. However, even if the government had gone for a fiscal stimulus it could have only a limited impact in addressing the present crisis.

Further, NBFC or Non Banking Financial Company ‘liquidity’ and ‘solvency’ issues could persist and perhaps even percolate into other parts of the financial system, given the deep connection between real estate developers, housing finance companies, banks and bond markets.

Breaking down the slowdown

A Goldman Sachs research report titled ‘India’s Economic Slowdown: This Episode is Different’, provides useful pointers. That report shows that something like 50% of the slowdown is explained by tight liquidity and low consumer confidence, and just over 40% by slowing global economic activity. Another important finding is that the absence of a fiscal stimulus explains around 7% of the slowdown. Policy choices and dilemmas are clear from these numbers. The net effect of domestic boosters may end up being a small positive, or not even that, depending on the impact of the global drag.

The obvious question that follows is this: does India’s economy require structural policies or a stimulus package through monetary and fiscal policy? The analysis in ET examined the performance of various indicators that help assess whether the slowdown is cyclical or structural. It said, “The economic growth of any country is driven by a virtuous cycle of savings, investment and exports. Of all the three, investment is considered to be the key driver of growth. To quote the Economic Survey (2019) investment, especially private investment, is the 'key driver' that drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology, allows creative destruction, and generates jobs”.

That investment is where we are seeing some issues. Investment rate, as measured by Gross Fixed Capital Formation, or GFCF, as a percent of GDP, shows a declining trend. GFCF as a percent of GDP declined from 34.3% in 2011 to 28.8% in 2018. If we consider GFCF in the private sector, it dropped from 26.9% in 2011 to 21.4% in 2018. According to ET, new investment projects announced in 2011 stood at 5,882 but declined to 3,708 in 2018. On the other hand, investment projects that were dropped off in 2011 were 945, and increased to 2,142 in 2018.

According to the Indian Express, one good indicator of confidence is new investment proposals. As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, that value dropped from 20 lakh crore in 2015-16 to 16.2 lakh crore, 11.4 lakh crore and 10 lakh crore in the three subsequent fiscals. Between April-June this year, new projects announced (not all of which get off the ground) amounted to 74,000 crore, the lowest since September 2004, compared to 3,45,000 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19. According to Mint, the value of new projects announced during April to June 2019 fell by 79.5% year on year. This is the highest fall since September 2004. This is a fairly effective indicator that businesses might not have faith in the economic future of India, despite what they might profess in public.

Investment is important. For instance, according to World Bank data, back in 1990, China’s annual per capita GDP was $318, lower than India’s $368. In 2018, China’s per capita of $9,771 was nearly five times India’s $ 2,016. In that period, China’s actual GDP shot up from $361 billion to $13.6 trillion. In comparison, India’s GDP grew from $321 billion to $2.7 trillion. That fantastic growth China experienced happened thanks to an investment-driven growth model, which even Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s Economy Survey for 2018-19 highlighted. But as the analysis in the Express explained, it was Chinese state-owned enterprises that invested heavily — in aluminum smelters and steel mills, empty airports and bullet trains, highways, or in developing a homegrown telecom equipment and semiconductor industry — as part of a strategy to create excess capacity. The analysis concludes that only state-owned enterprises, not private enterprise, could have pulled that off over an extended period. The piece argues that India has three main challenges intersm of such public sector investment: the first is resources - can the centre risk further slippage in its fiscal deficit target? Second, do public sector undertakings have the necessary project execution skills, and managers of the calibre of KL Rao, E Sreedharan or Verghese Kurien? Thirdly, as the Express puts it, are there enough projects, with land acquisition and statutory clearances completed, that can be taken up for immediate execution?

Let’s see what the centre is doing on expenditure. Government expenditure tends to account for 10-11% of the Indian economy (in current terms, without adjusting for inflation). In the last two fiscals, the growth in government expenditure was at 19.1% and 13.2%, the highest since the crisis years of FY09 and FY10. That was instrumental in driving economic growth to some extent. How do things look in 2019-20? The government needs to spend more to spur growth, and, for that, the tax growth is important. Between April and June 2019, the gross tax revenue of the central government went up by just 1.4% to 4 lakh crore. During the same period in 2018, gross tax revenue had risen 22.1%.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank board decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore of its ‘excess capital’ to the government — nearly double the Rs 90,000 crore central bank transfer assumed in the 2019-20 Budget. Around 28,000 crores is already accounted for as interim dividend for 2018-19. ET suggests it would be smart to spend the extra amount in bang-for-buck ways, aimed at the fastest and deepest impact on consumption expenditure.

We spoke of an NBFC crisis. In brief, the slowdown in the economy was aggravated by an NBFC crisis triggered by the IL&FS default. The NBFC crisis led to a liquidity crunch that worsened the situation in the economy. Liquidity crisis negatively affected the companies that were plagued with lower sales. For instance, according to the letter written by the SIAM, or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, to the Finance Ministry, 70% of two-wheeler sales and 60% of commercial vehicles sales are financed by the NBFCs.

Another crucial parameter is net export. For April to June 2019, net exports stood at -$46 billion. This number is similar to the net exports for April to June 2018, which was around -$46.6 billion. This is largely due to exports and imports during the period being at similar levels to last year. There hasn’t been any increased economic activity on the exports front either.

A declining trend is also evident in the case of gross domestic savings as a percentage of GDP. It fell from 32.7% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2018. Exports as a percent of GDP also dropped from 24.5% to 19.6%. Overall, the performance of these three indicators, considered to be the major ingredients of a growth story, was unsatisfactory. One reason for this drop is declining wage growth, in both rural and urban wages. Rural wage growth declined from 27.7% in FY14 to less than 5% in FY19. Corporate wages experienced single-digit growth in FY19 compared to double-digit growth some years back. Declining wages could also lead to a slowdown in consumption, which is what the economy is experiencing right now. The substantial drop in wage growth, both rural and urban, in recent times resulting in lower household savings has possibly slowed down growth in real per capita income, holding back demand.

Then there is the issue of slowing demand. According to a ToI report, the first quarter of the 2019-20 has been marked by weak corporate earnings, indicative of an overall slowdown in various industries and the economy. Some surveys indicate net sales of the sample companies grew at a lower (about 5%) rate compared with about 14% in the comparable quarter of the previous year. Aggregate net profit of the sample companies also grew at a moderate rate of about 7% (year-on-year) as against the nearly 25% expansion clocked in Q1FY19. FMCG has reportedly experienced a slowdown. Nielsen’s growth snapshot revealed a decline in FMCG growth trends from 16% in July-September of 2018 to 10% in April-June 2019. Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan told ToI, “The overall FMCG growth has been going southwards.”

Even in the automobile industry, during April to June 2019, car sales fell by 23.3% in comparison to the same period in 2018. This is the biggest contraction in quarterly sales since 2004. Spiralling car sales negatively impact everyone when it comes to the backward linkages that car manufacturers have, from tyre manufacturers to steel manufacturers to components makers. As for forward linkages, many auto dealerships are shutting down or shrinking. Vehicle loan growth slowed down to 5.1%, the slowest in five years. Between April and June 2019, two-wheeler sales contracted by 11.7%. That is the biggest fall since October to December 2008, when the last global economic crisis had kicked off. Tractor sales, a fairly good indicator of rural demand, fell by 14.1% during April to June 2019, the highest fall in nearly four years.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales are an economic indicator of industrial activity. Faster sales indicate robust activity on the infrastructure and industrial front. Sales of such vehicles during April to June 2019 fell by 9.5%, the highest contraction in five years, telling us that all is not well on the investment front. Between April to June 2018, sales had gone up by 51.6%.

Another big indicator is housing. According to Mint, India’s top 30 cities had 1.28 million unsold housing units as of March 2019, a rise of 7% from March 2018, when the number was at 1.2 million. That implies new houses are being constructed at a faster pace than people are buying.

The real estate sector has forward and backward linkages with 250 ancillary industries. Interestingly, housing loans grew by 18.9% during the quarter against 15.8% last year. So housing loans are growing even as the number of unsold homes is also increasing. What gives? One explanation, according to Mint, could be that consumers are now buying homes from investors who had bought many homes between 2003 and 2012, instead of buying from a builder. To that extent these are not new homes and hence, cannot create the kind of economic activity that the building of a new home can.

Next is an issue that’s proven contentious in debates around the economy - jobs. Data suggests India is failing to generate enough jobs, and income growth is stagnant. ET reported that the unemployment rate was 5.6% in July 2018 compared to 7.5% in July 2019. India, despite being a developing economy, has adopted a service-led growth strategy, bypassing industrialisation, with the share of services at 54% of the economy. Economists call this the ‘missing middle’ - a scenario where growth in manufacturing and industry, with their ability to absorb large scale labour, is missing. Jobs tend to be concentrated in either highly skilled service-driven industries like IT or financial services, or in farms with very low productivity. This means India is not equipped to deal with an impending demographic boom, increasing the risk of our economy falling into a low income trap with scores of jobless youth. Many media outlets have pointed out that this is already hurting us and the current slowdown is partially attributable to this phenomenon.

A closer look at countries that have a similar share of services to GDP - Russia, South Korea, Mexico, Argentina, Malaysia, and Slovakia - shows that those are economies whose GDP per capita is many times higher than India’s. Countries that have managed the transition from low to high income have undergone large scale industrialisation, diversifying and upgrading their production structure, relinquishing dependence on agriculture and natural resources. Even if we hope to double farm income by 2022, we will need to move people out of agriculture. However, this wake-up call comes at a time when technology is changing the landscape of manufacturing rapidly.

What the experts say

Moody’s Investors Service cut India’s GDP growth rate to 6.2% for calendar year 2019 against its earlier projection of 6.8 percent. It also scaled down India’s economic growth to 6.7% for 2020, a cut of another 0.6 percentage points. Its report explained, “While not heavily exposed to external pressures, India’s economy remains sluggish on account of a combination of factors, including weak hiring, financial distress among rural households, and tighter financial conditions due to stress among non-bank financial institutions...cooler business sentiment and slow flow of credit to corporate contribute to weaker sentiments in India.”

D K Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India, claimed the economic growth rate stood at 5.8% for the second quarter of the current financial year, adding, “The economy would witness higher growth rate in the second half and my projections are 6.3-6.4 per cent for the entire financial year.”

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledged there was a further demand slowdown since the last MPC meet in July. He also said there is “clear evidence of domestic demand slowing down further,” adding that bolstering dwindling domestic demand and supporting investment activity remains the priority.

Shamika Ravi, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said recently that India is facing a structural slowdown. She tweeted recently, “Need major reforms, not mere tinkering...Leaving economy to the finance ministry is like leaving the growth of a firm to its accounts department.” However, she put a stop to any hyperbole, tweeting, “...nobody is preparing for anything unpleasant. The effort is towards realising the full potential of India’s dynamic economy through concrete next steps.” According to Scroll.in, another member of that council, Rathin Roy, “has also argued that India is currently dealing with a structural demand problem. Last month, he had said India was facing a “silent fiscal crisis” because of a shortfall in tax revenues.”

RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo said the slowdown is global, and not limited to India. He said decisions taken by individual countries in their favour can eventually hurt other economies, hence the leaders of large countries must act together to revive the global economy.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called the slowdown "very worrisome". He said, “There are a variety of growth projections from the private sector analysts, many of which are perhaps significantly below government projections and I think certainly the slowdown in the economy is something that is very worrisome...We need a fresh set of reforms informed by view on what we want India to be and I would love for that view to be articulated at the very top (that) here is the kind of economy that we want. One-off programs here and there don't amount to a comprehensive reform agenda for the economy.”

A few days ago, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said described the current situation as "unprecedented". He said, “This is an unprecedented situation...In the last 70 years, nobody had faced this sort of situation where the entire financial system is under threat and nobody is trusting anybody else. Within the private sector nobody is ready to lend, everyone is sitting on cash.”

Morgan Stanley believes if the trade war between China and the US carries on, and the US again raises tariffs on all goods imported from China to 25%, "we would see the global economy entering recession in three quarters". It noted, according to Mint, that India is not close to a recession, but is certainly experiencing a slowdown. Some sectors like the automobile industry are dangerously close to recession. On the other hand, Yong S Kim, ED and CSO of KIA Motors India, said, “There is some industry slowdown. We believe that the slowdown in the automobile industry is temporary. Customer sentiments will revive again.”