Digging Deeper | Love for money and other drugs: How seven Indian pharma companies got entangled in the US price fixing case

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

May has been a sweltering summer for some big name Indian pharmaceutical companies. Two weeks ago, news broke that charges were filed by 44 American states alleging collusion among 20 drug makers to raise prices and allocate product markets among themselves. Israeli firm Teva was allegedly the epicentre of the ring which includes reputed multinational firms such as Pfizer and Sandoz. Seven Indian pharma companies, including Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (a subsidiary of Sun Pharma), Glenmark, Dr Reddy’s and Aurobindo Pharma were also named in the complaint.

In this podcast, we’re taking a detailed look at the price-rigging controversy, the predicament Indian pharmaceuticals face, and what the future holds for these companies.

The trouble with big pharma

On 10 May, based on a five-year investigation of the firms, an antitrust lawsuit was filed by 40 US states in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut, which was joined by four more states over the next five days. The gist of the allegations is that the companies created an anticompetitive culture in the generic drug industry and met routinely to agree to raise prices of generic drugs in violation of state and federal antitrust laws and various consumer protection laws.

An excerpt from the Department of Justice filing claims, “Clomipramine HCL, also known by the brand name Anafranil, is used for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorder, major depressive disorder, and chronic pain. In addition to defendants Sandoz and Mylan, defendant Taro also manufactured Clomipramine HCL. Indeed, it was Taro that led a price increase on this product on May 1, 2013. The price increase was striking—more than a 3,440% increase to Taro’s WAC pricing on certain formulations." Gurbir S. Grewal, New Jersey attorney general, said, “We all know that prescription drugs can be expensive. Now we know that high drug prices have been driven in part by an illegal conspiracy among generic drug companies to inflate their prices.”

The lawsuit claims that in 2012 the companies started planning an extensive drug hike. Different mechanisms were set in place to maintain each company's market share and ensure the price hikes were sufficiently spread out. The word cartel comes to mind here, doesn’t it? New companies were also added to that cartel if they intended to release rival drugs that could threaten one of the members. Rather nefarious, wouldn’t you say?

The lawsuit describes a case where Teva, Taro Pharmaceutical, and Wockhardt USA split the market for a drug called Enalapril Maleate, and another where Teva and Taro contacted Sandoz regarding antifungal medication Ketoconazole. Ketoconazole is, of course, the main ingredient in the popular shampoo Nizoral, which is something of a rite of passage for young Indian boys. Some of the defendants in the antitrust case had long-term agreements with competitors intended to limit competition on similar products, according to the lawsuit.

For instance, one of the defendants, a Teva employee named Nisha Patel, is quoted as explaining to a now-witness that she was hired by Teva to identify products for which the company can hike prices. Then, in July 2013, Teva increased the prices for 21 drugs, creating ‘great pressure’ from Sandoz's management to get a copy of Teva's pricing list. A Sandoz employee turned witness approached David Rekenthaler, former vice president of sales for US generics at Teva, and received the list via his private email. According to one of the reports cited in the lawsuit, between July 2013 and July 2014, over 1,200 generic drugs saw an average price hike of 448%. Another analysis, by Sandoz, counts 1,487 price hikes of over 100%, with 12% of them seeing hikes of over 1,000%. Sample this: Teva was charging $18,375 for a bottle of 100 pills for a rare medical condition known as Wilson disease. In August 2019, Mylan was criticised for hiking the price of a two-injection EpiPen from $100 to $600. In another instance, the lawsuit alleged that Sun Pharmaceuticals nearly doubled the price of antifungal drug Nystatin from $68 to $131 in April 2013. After the price increase, there were several phone calls between Sun and competitors -- Heritage and Teva -- which seemed to follow Sun's lead and raised the price of Nystatin to $142 a bottle.

The New York Times reported that the industry-wide scheme affected the prices of more than 100 generic drugs, including lamivudine-zidovudine, which treats H.I.V.; budesonide, an asthma medication; fenofibrate, which treats high cholesterol; amphetamine-dextroamphetamine for A.D.H.D.; oral antibiotics; blood thinners; cancer drugs; contraceptives; and antidepressants. NYT claimed “though the complaint paints Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, which is based in Pennsylvania, as a leader in the conspiracy, it describes the conduct as ‘pervasive and industrywide.’”

Bob Ferguson, Attorney General for Washington state, said, “These pharmaceutical manufacturers conspired to raise prices of generic prescription drugs, driving up health care costs and making it harder for millions...to access affordable care...Our friends and neighbors cannot afford to pay inflated drug prices to increase the profits of pharmaceutical companies. This is one of the most damaging price-fixing conspiracies in history – we’re going to hold those responsible accountable.”

Sales of generic drugs in the United States were estimated at $74.5 billion back in 2015. The lawsuit estimates that the alleged conduct resulted in billions of dollars of overcharges. Ferguson claims the overcharges likely affected millions of people in Washington state. Extrapolate that to 43 other states and you some very upset state administrations.

When a branded drug manufacturer loses exclusive patent rights to a drug, generic drugs can enter the market at a lower cost. Generic drugs are equivalent to their brand-name counterparts, providing consumers the option to purchase their medications at a lower price. As stated earlier, the allegations are that the costs of these drugs increased by anywhere between 50% to 1,000%, or more. It is estimated that generic drugs whose prices had increased by more than 100% accounted for more than $500 million in Medicaid drug reimbursements between June 2013 and June 2014.

Here’s how it supposedly went down: senior executives at these companies met many times a year to agree on drug prices and on the market share each company will receive. The defendants also shared sensitive information about strategic issues such as bids on upcoming tenders and pricing strategies. One publication claimed that a more informal form of meeting received the moniker GNO, or girls night out, according to the lawsuit, in which female employees from different companies held gatherings for the same purpose. An interesting tidbit that emerged was that many of the generic drugmakers that operate in the US have headquarters that are relatively close to each other, usually around New Jersey or East Pennsylvania, providing them with ample networking opportunities. 41 generic drug companies are said to be located between New York and Philadelphia. By way of such meetings, Teva and the other pharma companies made systematic efforts for agreements that artificially maintained high generic drug prices and created a "façade" of market competition when it was actually almost nonexistent.

William Tong, the Connecticut attorney general, tweeted that the organized effort to maximize profits was “a highly illegal violation of antitrust laws.” He insisted, “We have hard evidence that shows the generic-drug industry perpetrated a multi-billion dollar fraud on the American people. We all wonder why our healthcare, and specifically the prices for generic prescription drugs, are so expensive in this country—this is a big reason why." Grewal claimed the pharmaceutical industry in New Jersey, where much of the illegal conduct is alleged to have occurred, is “the envy of the world.” But he also added, somewhat unconvincingly one would think, “...no New Jersey company will get a free pass when it violates the law and harms our residents.”

The 44 US states are seeking unspecified damages and penalties from the firms. Steven Tepper, an analyst at Israel Brokerage and Investments, said potential fines could exceed $2 billion, given that generic drug firms were making higher profits during the time in question. That strikes a blow to Teva, which struggling to pay back a $29 billion debt—a sum almost twice its market value.

The Indian connection

Seven Indian drug makers – Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin Wockhardt, Zydus Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma – were named in the antitrust case. Sun Pharma’s share price even fell by 13% before recovering. The Israeli company in the eye of the storm, Teva, issued a similar statement, saying, “The allegations in this new complaint, and in the litigation more generally, are just that – allegations...Teva continues to review the issue internally and has not engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability.”

Referring to Indian companies, the lawsuit states "In early 2013, Dr Reddy’s began having internal discussions about re-launching oxaprozin in June of that year...In March 2014, Aurobindo was making plans to enter the market with its MAS-IR product.” There are accusations against Zydus, Lupin, Glenmark for rigging pravastatin prices. Each of those comapnies, as well as Apotex, are accused in multiple cases of cartelisation.

According to ThePharmaLetter, as Indian drug majors increase their stake in the world’s largest drug market, the legal ramifications could result in huge punitive costs. Market estimates suggest the defendant companies' aggregate liability could exceed the 2 billion mentioned earlier, perhaps even going past $6 billion, the largest previous settlement on record.

Dr Reddy's responded, "We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations and are in the process of filing our response with the District Court of Connecticut...Currently, we do not foresee any material impact to our operations and consolidated results with respect to this matter." A spokesperson for Sun Pharma told Mint, “We trust the claims made in these claims are without legitimacy and we will keep on enthusiastically guard against them.” Hmm. Might have played fast and loose with the word trust there, but a denial along expected lines. Glenmark released a statement that read, “...we expect to file papers with the Federal Court in due course denying the accusations. Given the early nature of the matter, the company does not anticipate material impact of the same.” Aurobindo Pharma said, "We expect that we will be filing papers with the Federal Court in due course denying each of the relevant accusations. Aurobindo does not, at this time, anticipate that these matters will have a material impact on the company's operations or business results.” Is it just me, or do all these responses sound very similar in nature and content?

An analysis in Mint noted that makers of generic drugs have provided badly needed low-priced alternatives to expensive drugs. It was Cipla, a company not named in the current investigation, that provided the real impetus to Indian generics in 2001 when it slashed prices for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome patients in Africa from $10,000 to $100 per year by launching its version of the HIV triple drug combination. Further, in recognition of the growing role of generics in healthcare, the US Congress passed the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act in 1984 to streamline the process for generic pharmaceutical approvals while retaining the incentives needed for research and development. The Act came about following protracted drug testing and approval procedures of the US Food and Drug Administration. Its purpose was to allow a faster approval route to generic drugs. Now, nearly 90% of all prescriptions in the US are for generic drugs. According to the IMARC Group, the US generic drug market, dominated by hospital pharmacies, was valued at $103.8 billion last year. It is expected to reach $190.4 billion by 2024. By all accounts, that represents a huge opportunity for Indian pharma firms that already have a major share of that market.

That said, history shows us that companies rarely admit to malpractice until presented with incontrovertible proof, and the threat of worse punishment if they continue with denials. In 2011, the American Department of Justice initiated investigations against automotive parts manufacturers in the US on charges of large-scale price-fixing. The case dragged on for seven years before all but two of the charged companies pleaded guilty in 2018, and a total of nearly $3 billion in criminal fines were imposed on them.

With that precedent in mind, the present case, dubbed the single largest act of cartelization in the US, picked up steam in 2017. Two executives of Heritage Pharmaceuticals, an American company that is part of the current lawsuit, pleaded guilty to fixing prices for two generic drugs, doxycycline and glyburide, and agreed to cooperate with the larger probe. Ranjit Kapadia, Senior Vice-President with Centrum Broking, told Business Line, “India has a price control mechanism, unlike the US where competition keeps prices in check. The recent price-related allegations may build a case for the US too to look at mechanisms to control medicine prices. And with Teva, the largest generic drugmaker facing the heat, the impact would percolate to smaller companies.

For Indian pharma companies, the Ranbaxy fiasco weighs heavily. Five years ago, as the Ranbaxy story fell apart in the US, it queered the pitch for other Indian pharmaceutical exporters who found themselves subjected to additional scrutiny by the FDA on abbreviated new drug applications. That has led to fears, not entirely unfounded, that the knock-on effect of the current investigation could see similar reprisals over and above fines running into several millions of dollars that the accused firms will have to pay if the DoJ and state attorneys are able to prove their charges. Worse, with the plaintiff states demanding a trial by jury, there could well be an emotive angle to whatever judgement is delivered. As one analyst noted, the knives are out for pharma companies.