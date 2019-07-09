Digging Deeper | Lee Iacocca: A king among giants

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

Lee Iacocca is a renowned name for many Indians, especially business and engineering students. Iacocca: An Autobiography, with that cover where he is leaning back, hands clasped behind his head, was something of a rite of passage, as our younger selves evolved to reading biographies.

Lee Iacocca died a few days ago. The legendary businessman, who famously revived Chrysler from the brink of death and scripted one of the greatest turnaround stories in modern business, besides massively influencing modern carmakers, lived to the ripe old age of 94. Three decades ago, it was said he was the third most admired man in the world, only behind Ronald Reagan and the Pope. In this podcast, we take a look at this icon’s life and legacy.

Classic success story

Lido Anthony Iacocca was the son of Italian immigrants who moved to America in the 1920s. His unusual name, Lido, is a tribute to a small island in Venice, Italy named, well, Lido. Born in 1924, Lee was a bright student through his childhood. But it was the years of the Great Depression, and it turned him into a pragmatist at an early age.

He has written about his childhood memories of the Depression and its effects on his hard-working parents, Antonietta and Nicola. He wrote in his bestselling autobiography, “The Depression turned me into a materialist. Years later, when I graduated from college, my attitude was: ‘Don’t bother me with philosophy. I want to make ten thousand a year by the time I’m 25, and then I want to be a millionaire.’ I wasn’t interested in a snob degree; I was after the bucks.”

In 1945, he graduated from LeHigh University in Pennsylvania with a degree in Industrial Engineering. One year later, he went on to receive a master’s degree in engineering from Princeton University. After Princeton, Lee was quickly hired as an engineer by the Ford Motor Company. There, the streetsmart Lee proved he had a knack for sales as well.

His success at Ford is now the stuff of legend, the kind of rapid rise every young man and woman dreams of: Lee was assistant general sales manager of Ford’s Philadelphia district when his “56 for 56” finance promotion - $56 a month over three years - got him noticed. It was estimated by his boss, Robert McNamara, vice-president of the Ford division - and yes, future defence secretary in John F Kennedy’s administration – to have helped sell an additional 75,000 Fords in the not-very-popular 1956 range. In 1960 Iacocca was made general manager of Ford division, the biggest division in the world’s second largest company, at the age of 36.

Then came the big product that would take Lee Iacocca into the history books. The legendary Ford Mustang - the muscle car that is worshipped by generations of gearheads. The Mustang was born out of recognition that the market in the 1960s was changing, and that there was a demand for a smaller, sportier car for a generation of postwar young adults who wanted a practical sports car with four seats. Don’t laugh - practical sports car with four seats is an actual thing. Research suggested that the average age of the population was falling and that a younger, better educated generation of buyers was increasingly in the market for a second car that was almost always smaller and sportier. It was a market looking for a car, rather than the other way around. Iacocca is credited for the resurgence of cars with awesome power that one could also drive to work or go to the store with - cool but not trying too hard. Think Steve McQueen.

The Mustang was launched in 1964. In its first year, Ford sold 418,000 Mustangs. In its first two years, the Mustang generated 1.1 billion dollars in profit. Ford dealerships were mobbed by buyers in the first weeks after the Mustang was released. Sales far outstripped even Iacocca’s expectations, and two additional Mustang assembly plants had to be built to keep up with demand. Time magazine and Newsweek put his face – alongside the new car – on their front covers. He had such a high profile that he featured on the list of celebrities that murderous cult leader Charles Manson planned to kill.

That era saw Ford even take on Ferrari to build the fastest car in the world. A small digression here: A fictionalized version of Lee Iacocca is set to appear in the film Ford v Ferrari, slated to release in November 2019, and starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, about Iacocca’s effort in 1966 to build a car fast enough to beat the Italian carmaker.

That success paid off for Iacocca and he became President of Ford in 1970. He had become famous for taking chances without exhaustive market research or focus groups, instead developing an instinct for knowing what his country’s public wanted in their new cars, and giving it to them.

Act II: the fall and rise

Iacocca was at the pinnacle of success as President of Ford but that came to an abrupt end. After 32 years at the Ford Motor Company, Iacocca was fired by Henry Ford II, grandson of the Henry Ford. That dismissal, so public and humiliating, shattered Iacocca’s imperial and his decades-old dream of eventually leading Ford. Reports suggest that a clash of egos and personalities led to the dismissal – Iacocca quoted Ford as saying ”I think you should leave, its personal, just one of those things – sometimes you just don’t like somebody.”

As The Guardian explained, “The cruelly public manner of Iacocca’s undermining and dismissal by Henry Ford II in 1978 made headlines...; particularly since Iacocca had put the Ford Motor Company $2bn into the black that year, despite presiding over an increasingly out-of-touch range of cars and ever more pressure from Japanese and European imports.”

But why did Ford fire him so unceremoniously? His profligacy, if reports are to be believed. Iacocca revelled in the glitzy perquisites of his lofty position. Perhaps a bit too much. He traveled in a private Boeing 727, entertained in lavish Ford suites at the Waldorf Astoria in New York and Claridge’s in London, and partied with Frank Sinatra and other celebrities. His extravagances reportedly offended Henry Ford II.

Some two weeks after his humiliating departure from Ford, Iacocca took on the presidency of an ailing car company - Chrysler Corporation. It was the weakest of the American motor industry “big three” carmakers. MIchael Moritz of Sequoia Capital wrote in the Financial Times, “Iacocca had inherited a company in appalling condition, exacerbated by a recession, rising interest rates, a collapse in automobile sales and the inanity of a Janus-headed government policy that imposed strict fuel economy limits while failing to impose significant taxes on gasoline. These circumstances forced him to go to Washington for the first federal bailout of a US automobile company — which, though immensely controversial at the time, pales in comparison to the scale of the General Motors and Chrysler bailouts of 2008.”

But that adversity was turned into a hard fought opportunity by the streetsmart Lee Iacocca, sealing his status as a rockstar businessman.

He accomplished it with a controversial $1.5 billion federal loan guarantee, won by convincing the government that Chrysler was vital to the national economy and should not be allowed to fail, and with concessions from unions, new lineups of cars, and a new national spokesman — himself — featured in a decade-long television advertising campaign. That’s right - the man at the helm of a company sold their cars, convincingly, in over 63 televised commercials. One line of his became legendary - he told viewers and car buyers: “If you can find a better car, buy it.”

Here was the head of a company on the brink, staking his own reputation and bluntly daring consumers to find a better product. It worked.

Lee Iacocca also had a flair for the dramatic. in 1978, he announced that he would take only 1$ as salary. That set the trend for future CEOs who would grandstand with similar gestures. As for Iacocca, yes, he was compensated in other ways. Two years later, in 1980, the rockstar CEO earned $868,000 in 1980, placing him 100th on Forbes' annual Best Paid CEOs list.

Chrysler was selling cars as fast as it could manufacture them. Its stock soared, as did Iacocca’s popularity. His achievement in restoring Chrysler was all the more impressive because it had begun in a national recession and matured against intense competition from America’s larger automakers, General Motors and his erstwhile employer Ford, and from the rising tide of Japanese cars.

As the 1980s unfolded, the loans to Chrysler were repaid in four years, seven years early. Americans were buying cars at a record clip again, including Chrysler’s new minivans and compacts. The company’s $1.7 billion loss in 1980 had become a $2.4 billion profit by 1984.

By cutting workforce and rationalising product range (with smaller, more efficient models such as the Mini Van and front-wheel-drive K-Car concepts that Henry Ford had refused to sanction), Lee Iacocca turned around an ailing company that was staring into the abyss. As Moritz explained, “Iacocca persuaded managers, workers, unions, congressmen, bankers and, most importantly, customers to do something they had all thought inconceivable: to place their faith in Chrysler.”

It was an extraordinary display of leadership by a mesmerising storyteller. And no, you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking of a certain Mr Steve Jobs at this juncture. There is more than one parallel there.

1984 was also the year his famous autobiography was published. According to the NYT, “...it was the leading nonfiction hardcover of 1984 and 1985. With tens of millions of copies in print, it still regales readers with its intimate look at the auto industry of Iacocca’s day, its cast of larger-than-life characters, its accounts of the author’s dismissal at Ford and his rescue of Chrysler.”

Later years, and the Japanese invasion

Lee Iacocca had become synonymous with business stardom. As we mentioned earlier, even in the Reagan years, only the US President and the Pope were considered more powerful than the man who turned around Chrysler. One writer described his stature like this: “The loan guarantee debate, Chrysler’s subsequent return to health, and the publication of his best-selling autobiography conferred mythic status on him as the nation’s economic Winston Churchill. At the peak of his popularity, many Americans believed not only that Iacocca held the answers to the nation’s economic ills but also that he should lead the country as president.” Okay, a bit hagiographic perhaps but not too far off the mark either.

Iacocca briefly considered running for President but eventually chose to sidestep active politics entirely.

Meanwhile, the challenges that Iacocca and other American carmakers had chosen to ignore resurfaced. The stock market plunged in 1987, and Japan had become a world-class economic power. Japanese cars, fuel-efficient and long running, were flooding the United States. People wanted reliable, well-built cars with innovations like airbags, and Honda and Toyota were supplying them. However, there was to be no Iacocca magic this time around. The Japanese were too far ahead of the game.His magic, and Chrysler’s revenues, faded as the US dipped into recession. He persuaded Congress to give some protection to the American auto industry from imported cars, but Japan just set up factories to build cars in the States.

Then, something weird happened. Iacocca went full xenophobic, bashing Japanese cars in language bordering on racist. He argued that Chrysler made better cars, that Japan’s “Teflon kimono” had deceived Americans and that the United States was suffering from a “national inferiority complex.” His rabble rousing backfired. He gave $1000 rebates. Critics called it a fire sale and accused him of “Japan bashing.” Heck, that’s something even Donald Trump would think twice about. In the event, Iacocca established partnerships with Mitsubishi, Maserati and Fiat, but found no solution.

Finally surrendering to pressure, he retired as Chrysler’s chairman and chief executive in 1992. Fittingly, Chrysler introduced the Jeep Grand Cherokee that year, and it became one of the biggest sellers in the company’s history.

In a strange turn - maybe he was bored? - Iacocca and his friend Kirk Kerkorian, a corporate raider who had been accumulating stock in Chrysler, made a hostile takeover bid for the company in 1995. Chrysler rebuffed it and canceled plans to name its headquarters and technology center in Michigan after Iacocca, whose action was portrayed as a betrayal of the company he had rescued. Perhaps as a peaceful overture, Iacocca later appeared in commercials for Chrysler with celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Jason Alexander. Yes, the rapper Snoop Dogg and the man who played George Costanza in Seinfeld.

Lee Iacocca died on July 2, 2019, at age 94, due to complications related to Parkinsons. Moritz remembered Iacocca as “first person I met, observed and tried to understand who did the impossible. (Steve) Jobs was the second. I have those two to thank for teaching me that anything is possible.”

As the NYT recalled, “In an industry that had produced legends, from giants like Henry Ford and Walter Chrysler to the birth of the assembly line and freedoms of the road that led to suburbia and the middle class, (Lee) Iacocca, the son of an immigrant hot-dog vendor, made history as the only executive in modern times to preside over the operations of two of the Big Three automakers.”