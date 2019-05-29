App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digging Deeper | How some players gamed the NSE co-location service and rigged the stock market

Listen to this podcast as Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair lays bare the NSE co-location case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
About a decade ago, India's leading exchange NSE decided to introduce a co-location service. Under this, brokers could install their servers right inside the NSE premises, at a cost. This would give them faster access to price feeds and a chance to get an advantage over other market players who did not opt for the service.

But an enterprising set of people weren't satisfied, as they set into motion a plan that resulted in them getting an unfair advantage even over other users of the co-location service.

What is the NSE co-location controversy all about? Who were the players involved and what was their modus operandi? How were they caught and what action was taken against them?

