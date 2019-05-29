Digging Deeper | How some players gamed the NSE co-location service and rigged the stock market

About a decade ago, India's leading exchange NSE decided to introduce a co-location service. Under this, brokers could install their servers right inside the NSE premises, at a cost. This would give them faster access to price feeds and a chance to get an advantage over other market players who did not opt for the service.

But an enterprising set of people weren't satisfied, as they set into motion a plan that resulted in them getting an unfair advantage even over other users of the co-location service.

What is the NSE co-location controversy all about? Who were the players involved and what was their modus operandi? How were they caught and what action was taken against them?

Listen to this podcast as Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair lays bare the NSE co-location case.