Digging Deeper | 'Barren Rock' fertile with protests: All you need to know about the Hong Kong protests

Rakesh Sharma | Harish Puppala

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or are devoid of internet access, (or only watch the inexplicably popular Naagin shows on TV), you’ll have heard of the massive protests in Hong Kong. A million people were protesting...well, something pretty important obviously. Wait, make that two million. A few days ago, some protesters stormed the city’s legislature on the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China. The protests gained worldwide coverage and even led to the odd comparison with the Arab Spring.

On this episode of Digging Deeper, we take a look at the reasons behind the protests, the course of the protests and what, if any, could be the resolution.

What’s all the fuss about?

On 16 June, news emerged that nearly two million people - that’s 20 lakh individuals, or over 25% of the city’s population - participated in a mass peaceful protest against a controversial extradition bill. Protesters demanded the complete withdrawal of the extradition bill, which opponents say threatens the former British colony’s tenuous autonomy from Communist Party-ruled China. The largely peaceful crowds showed up in great numbers even after Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam indefinitely paused efforts to pass the legislation. A top government adviser went so far as to say at the time that there was “no chance” the debate on the bill would resume, given the ardor of the protests.

While the Civil Human Rights Front said more than a quarter of the city’s 7.5 million residents responded to its call to march, police claimed around 338,000 people joined the protest’s main routes during the peak. Either way, the gathering was larger than the march on June 9, when organizers put the number at just more than 1 million and police claimed 240,000 participated.

A week prior, on June 9, reports indicated that nearly a million people had marched in protest of the same issue - a government bill that would open the door to criminal extradition to mainland China. Organizers claimed the turnout was the largest since the successful protest against a 2003 plan to amend national security law, which 500,000 people had attended. The crowd of protesters reflected the varied interests aligned against the extradition bill - it reportedly included teachers, businesspeople, drivers, students, and even young children. The New York Times quoted one protester, Lee Kin-long, as saying, “This law is dangerous, and not just for activists. We are not activists. Even as regular citizens, we can’t stand to see China eroding away our freedom.” Martin Lee, an activist who helped create Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, told the Wall Street Journal, “This is the last fight for Hong Kong. The proposal is the most dangerous threat to our freedoms and way of life since the handover.”

According to Vox, a college student named Karen Chan told the Hong Kong Free Press she wasn’t sure the protests would make a difference but felt she had to try: “I know it’s difficult to change the mind of the Hong Kong government, but I hope that the protest today can arouse some international concern about it through the power of mass media.”

While the June 9 march was mostly peaceful, the BBC reported that pepper spray had been used against some protesters.

The protesters carried signs calling for the resignation of Carrie Lam, who has advocated for the extradition bill, and wore white, to symbolize “light” and “justice.” Some also carried umbrellas, which became a symbol of the Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement during the 2014 protests.

Extradition or clampdown?

Before we proceed, let’s talk about that extradition bill at the centre of this turmoil.

Hong Kong was once a British colony. After 150 years of British rule, the UK handed over control to the People’s Republic of China in 1997. Until 2047, Hong Kong is supposed to be able to govern itself under a policy known as “one country, two systems,” meaning that while Hong Kong is under Chinese sovereignty, it retains its own political and legal systems. That said, China being China, as Vox’s Alex Ward reported, the Chinese government has worked to limit Hong Kong’s independence. He said, “At China’s direction, the Hong Kong government in recent years has quashed the city’s democratic movement, blocked opposition candidates from running for elected office, and put down nearly all protest movements.”

The Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 was proposed by the Hong Kong government in February of this year to allow the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong lacks an extradition deal, including the mainland, Taiwan and Macau. The extradition legislation, if passed, would empower officials to decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether to extradite wanted criminal suspects to stand trial in China itself. The bill would also require Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions it lacks extraditions agreements with. Opponents claimed such changes would damage Hong Kong’s legal independence and suspects would not be guaranteed fair trials.

Ben Bland, a Hong Kong expert at the Lowy Institute in Australia, told Vox, “In recent years, the Hong Kong government has disqualified elected lawmakers, banned activists from running for office, prohibited a political party, jailed pro-democracy leaders, expelled a senior foreign journalist, and looked the other way when Beijing kidnapped its adversaries in Hong Kong.”

According to the South China Morning Post, officials claimed the bill had to be passed as soon as possible so that a murder suspect could be sent to Taiwan. Chan Tong-kai, a 20-year-old wanted in Taiwan for his girlfriend’s murder, was jailed for 29 months in April on related money-laundering charges. Hong Kong was unable to send him back to the island because they don’t share an extradition agreement. When Hong Kong’s extradition accords were being finalized in 1997, Taiwan and China weren’t included because the mainland has a “fundamentally different criminal justice system” and because of “concerns over the mainland’s track record on the protection of fundamental rights,” according to an April statement by the Hong Kong Bar Association.

So Chan could be released as soon as October and be at liberty to flee the city. Opposition to the extradition agreement has snowballed since it was first announced. Domestic and international concerns were expressed about the possibility of politically motivated persecution and unfair trials on the mainland.

For instance, in April this year, a Hong Kong court convicted nine leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations which became popular as the “Umbrella Movement.” Hong Kong judges were reportedly under pressure from China to hand down heavy sentences to deter future protests.

Jimmy Lai, a local pro-democracy leader and media mogul, wrote in the Nikkei Asian Review, “Hong Kong will just become another Chinese city ruled by the Communist Party.” And he has good reason for claiming that. The bill would also apply retroactively, meaning thousands of people who may have angered mainland China with a supposed past crime could be at risk of facing trial in mainland China. As a result, many fear the amendments will allow Beijing to target any person in Hong Kong that it wants.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, famous these days for that sarcastic applause of Donald Trump, strongly condemned the bill and offered support to the protesters. She said the extradition “chillingly showcases Beijing’s brazen willingness to trample over the law to silence dissent and stifle the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong,” and “imperils the safety of the 85,000 Americans living in Hong Kong.” Trump said, “I’m sure they’ll be able to work it out. I hope they’re going to be able to work it out with China.” Spoiler alert: they didn’t. Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said, “Upholding the principle of ‘one country, two systems’, as set out in the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration, is vital to Hong Kong’s future success.” Predictably, that ticked off the Chinese. Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said no country, organisation or person had the right to interfere with China’s domestic affairs. He said, “China strongly opposes the irresponsible and wrong remarks made by certain individuals in the US.” I can just picture Pelosi applauding that sentiment.

After the June 9 protests, Hong Kong’s government moved to release activist Joshua Wong, an 18-year-old who was jailed over his role organizing the pro-democracy Occupy protests in 2014. Bloomberg reported that Wong would’ve been eligible for early release but it was unclear whether the move was linked to the march. He was later released on June 17. That report also mentioned that when top Carrie Lam adviser and Executive Council Convener Bernard Chan was asked if the bill was essentially dead, he replied, “Yes.”

He told Bloomberg Television, “The chief executive makes it very clear that this is suspension indefinitely and back to consultation with the public...You know that would take months and months. And since the legislative term ends just next year, there’s no chance the bill will be reintroduced back to the legislature.”

Lam even issued a formal apology - a climbdown from earlier when she had labeled the protests ‘organised riots’.. The government said in a statement that the chief executive “pledged to adopt a most sincere and humble attitude to accept criticism and make improvements in serving the public.”

But the opposition wasn’t convinced. Lawmaker and protest leader Claudia Mo said, “The suspension is just a postponement. The plan is just being delayed. It’s not the matter of what, it’s a matter of when…(Lam) has completely lost any credibility among Hong Kong people. She must go.” That might not really alleviate matters. The BBC noted that even if Lam resigned, there would be no guarantee that protesters would be satisfied with whoever replaced her - under Hong Kong's political system, the leader is elected by a small panel filled with allies of the Beijing government.

Then, on June 15, the site where a protester named Marco Leung fell to his death from the area where he had unfurled banners calling on Lam to withdraw the bill, became something of a shrine.

The next day, two million people, or 338,00 people, depending on whom you choose to believe, participated in the historic protest that shook Hong Kong.

But matters only worsened. On June 21, protesters laid siege to the police headquarters for 15 hours, demanding a complete withdrawal of the bill and the exoneration of arrested protesters. They pelted the building with eggs, while officers maintained a hands-off approach. The next day, hundreds of people gathered in support the police! They protested the accusations against Hong Kong's force and called for people to respect the men in uniform. Four days later, around 1500 protesters marched to 19 G20 country embassies to deliver letters that urged governments to speak about Hong Kong matters at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan. Their request to each country's government was to support the full withdrawal of the Extradition Bill and the establishment of an Investigation Committee on police brutality.

In the latest escalation, protesters ransacked Hong Kong's parliament on July 1 after clashes with police. Demonstrators wearing hard hats tore apart the outside of the Legislative Council, ripping down metal and shattering glass to get inside the building. Some protesters used a shopping cart as a battering ram while others used metal poles and umbrellas to pry open the main entrance. Once inside, they daubed the walls with anti-government graffiti, tore down portraits of the city's leaders, hoisted a British colonial-era flag in the main chamber and sprayed the city crest with black paint. Police had to fire tear gas and baton charge the protesters in an attempt to retake control of the building hours later.

Effects on the economy

The underlying factor in all this is that Hong Kong is, first and foremost, a financial hub. That is why China grants it autonomy. So how did the markets react to the massive protests?

On June 12 Hong Kong stock traders had a lot to contend with - a trade war between China and the US, a slumping yuan, spiking interbank rates and street protests that spilled across the city’s financial district. In that week, the spiking rates and the protests combined to snuff out a nascent recovery in the benchmark Hang Seng Index after May’s 9.4% drubbing. According to Bloomberg, the gauge tumbled as much as 2% in the aftermath when the one-month interbank borrowing cost surged to a decade-high and protesters demanded the city’s government drop the extradition bill. The markets were just a tiny bit jittery at the time. Alvin Cheung, an associate director at Prudential Brokerage Ltd, told Bloomberg, “The market worries that the social unrest in Hong Kong may lead to an outflow of funds...There’s a good chance the Hang Seng Index will continue to decline. The progress of the extradition bill and the meeting between Trump and Xi at the G-20 will be the two key factors influencing the market trend."

Mint reported that stocks fell and demand for cash had surged. Financial institutions scrambled for liquid assets due to the interbank interest rates while one-month and two-month HIBOR reached their highest since late 2008, and the one-week tenor jumped 87 basis points.

However, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority spokesperson told Reuters, "The banking system of Hong Kong is safe and sound. Local banks are well capitalised and highly liquid. Their asset quality is good and their operations are strong." He added that both the Hong Kong dollar currency market and the money markets were operating in an orderly manner.

But some analysts based in the city warned that the protests added pressure, heightening concerns about capital outflows, meaning foreign capital leaving Hong Kong. Mint noted that in 2014, when the 79-day pro-democracy protests erupted, the local currency and stock market weakened initially but rebounded in the following month. However, Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance in Hong Kong, warned in June, “The impact was short lived in the past. But now we're in bear market. Sentiment was not good before this.”

The latest news is that Hong Kong stocks rallied more than 2% as dealers returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with the rest of the region. The overall view seemed to be that the protests, which had turned violent, had little effect on sentiment. The New York Times reported today, “Hong Kong’s stock market was up on Tuesday, indicating little concern that the protests have crossed a worrisome red line.”