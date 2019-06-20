Digging Deeper | Are India and the US in a Trade War?

Harish Puppala | Rakesh Sharma

It’s the season of trade wars. There one on between Uncle Sam and the Middle Kingdom. One funny fallout of China’s ire is that import tariffs into China have been reduced for countries other than the US. Even as the Huawei ban and other measures have gained momentum in that trade war, the irascible Trump administration, decided, in all their wisdom, that another trade war won’t pose a problem. This time around, with India.

In the latest salvo, Trump, according to a report by the New York Times, “...announced he was revoking a preferential trade status for more than $5 billion in imports from India, a move that American officials had been considering for over a year. That prompted India to finally move forward with its long-threatened tariffs.”

That’s right, India and US have kicked off a whole new trade war between themselves, which is the topic of today’s podcast.

Shots fired!

US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi are slated to meet at the G20 summit later this month. I expect there won’t be the usual warm hugs at the summit. Trump has been meaning to take action on trade with India on account of the trade deficit. India sent goods worth around $54 billion to the US but imported only around $33 billion.

In layman’s terms, - China is the largest trading partner of India, but we have a negative trade balance with China. Which means India's exports to China are lower than what China exports to India. So this trade is very favourable for China. In the case of the US, India runs a trade surplus. India exports more to the US than it imports. This brings much needed dollar inflows into the country. In fact, India ranks ninth on the list of trading partners that run a trade surplus with the US. China, Mexico and Japan lead the list and even Vietnam runs a higher surplus against the US than India does, according to US government data. India is a minor exporter of the two metals that President Trump announced tariffs on—steel and aluminium. Bloomberg estimates that India accounts for approximately 2 percent of US steel and aluminium imports. While the direct tariff impact on India will be minimal, global prices will likely remain under pressure. More importantly, If India’s trade war with the US escalates, it could widen our trade deficit.

That’s a deficit Trump wants corrected in the US’ favour. A moneycontrol report explained, “Peeved at India not providing assurances on equitable and reasonable access for American products to India’s vast market, effective on June 5, Trump ended India’s designation as a “beneficiary developing country” under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). Under GSP, the US allows preferential duty-free entry for thousands of products from about 120-plus designated beneficiary countries. India is the largest beneficiary nation under the GSP and exported goods worth $6.35 billion to the US.”

On the day it was announced was the first working day for the new Modi administration. Talk about needing to hit the ground running. It was also the day an Indian government report estimated that the country’s economy was growing at the slowest rate in five years and that unemployment was at a 45-year peak. The new govt had to put out many fires on day one.

Less than amused with the latest move by Washington, India retaliated a few days ago with tariffs of its own.

But first, the backstory to Trump’s beef with India - last year,Trump’s decision, admittedly not aimed exclusively at India, was to end waivers to all eight countries importing oil from Iran. In November, the United States granted a six-month waiver to India and seven other countries to continue importing oil from Iran. The waiver ended last month. Following the ending of the waiver, India had to stop importing oil from Iran, the third-largest oil supplier to India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited India just days after the US ended the waiver. Zarif’s visit was intended to persuade India to continue importing oil from Iran. The External Affairs Ministry appears to have only blandly reiterated the position that a decision will be taken keeping in mind commercial considerations and energy security by the new government after the general elections.

So far, the Indian government has not spoken negatively about American sanctions against Iran and its approach appears to be in compliance with the sanctions even though they harm India’s interests and limit its autonomy. Further, Moneycontrol observed, the new government is unlikely to defy US sanctions by importing oil from Iran. For now, India, which imported 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the FY2019, will fill the gaps left by Iranian oil with imports from other major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria and the USA. Indian refiners like Indian Oil Corporation signed two-term contracts for the import of crude from the USA, and with Norwegian oil company Equinor for buying three million tonnes of crude; as well as an agreement to buy 1.6 million tonnes from Algerian national oil company Sonatrach.

The second, somewhat unexpected, move in May, which is aimed specifically at India will not hurt India too much. The main attraction of GSP benefits was that they were unilateral and non-reciprocal. The GSP program, while ostensibly designed to help the so-called developing countries, also benefited US small businesses as they could import materials from India without paying duties and keep the cost of finished consumer products in the US low. The US decision to remove India from the list of GSP beneficiaries could end up costing their businesses over $300 million in additional tariffs, according to one American estimate.

In retaliation, India announced on June 15 that it would raise tariffs on 28 categories of imports from the United States. The increased tariffs, on goods worth $1.4 billion, cover almonds, walnuts, apples and finished metal items, among other products. The duty on walnut was raised from 30% to 120%, while duty on chickpeas, Bengal gram (chana) and masur dal was hiked from 30% to 70%. They were effective immediately.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein slammed Trump’s new tariffs on India. She said, “California almond exports to India are worth more than USD 650 million a year. The president must stop damaging trade relations with our allies.”

That said, India’s total benefits from GSP tariff exemptions amounted to $260 million in 2018,as per data from the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The Indian reaction to Trump’s GSP decision has been unusually mature and cool. An official release merely termed it as “unfortunate”.

An NYT estimate claimed that India exported $83.2 billion in goods and services to the United States in 2018, but just $5.6 billion benefited from the Generalized System of Preferences. The main industries affected will be textiles, jewelry and auto parts.

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry in the new dispensation, seemed unperturbed. He said, “India will try to build up export competitiveness in its own right without depending on the GSP scheme provided by the US...It’s not something that any of the exporters raised as a matter of life and death. It has had an impact on some sectors, some places...1 percent, 2 percent...India is no more an underdeveloped or least developed country that we will look at that kind of support.” Goyal’s ministry put out a statement that reiterated, “We have significant development imperatives and concerns, and our people also aspire for better standards of living...This will remain the guiding factor in the government’s approach.”

But India has sought to downplay any talk of antagonism. An official told the Economic Times, “We anticipate the US to ask us to sign some kind of a trade pact and we should be prepared for that. This is not a trade war.” He added, “They might want to extract concessions on intellectual property rights (IPR) and e-commerce.“ It is worth noting that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will visit India for talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar early next week, before the G20 summit.

Priyanka Kishore, India head at Oxford Economics, wrote, “If the US chose to respond with retaliatory tariffs on labour-intensive exports such as gems, jewellery and textiles, [or] more pushback on IT services, it would cause far more damage to [India's] economic outlook.” Given the trade deficit, it is not difficult to see how such a retaliatory move could impact India.

One perception from the other side is that Prime Minister Modi and his ministers responded with acts that illustrated their top priority as reinvigorating the Indian economy. The NYT report claimed, “With farmers suffering across the country, the first act of the new cabinet was to extend a program of cash handouts to cover 20 million more farm workers — a sector that...Trump wants to open to more competition from American growers...The second was to create a pension system for small traders, a group battered by competition from India’s leading e-commerce sites, which are owned by the American giants Amazon and Walmart.”

What does Trump want? (a question for the ages)

Besides Trump’s stated desire of balancing trade deficits, the American administration is also seeking stronger protections for American intellectual property; lower tariffs on imported medical devices and electronics; the opening of India’s markets to American dairy products; and an easing of India’s recent protectionist measures against American technology and financial companies.

An analysis in the Economic Times explained that the USA is also opposed to compulsory licences being issued for manufactured copies of patented drugs to address situations of national emergency, as permitted by the global trade rules. India prohibits ecommerce companies with foreign direct investment, or FDI, from selling products via firms in which they have an equity interest. It also bars them from making deals with sellers to sell exclusively on their platforms.

The policy change of December 2018 had a direct bearing on Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. The Americans also flagged concerns on India’s draft ecommerce policy on data localisation requirements, restrictions on cross-border data flows, transfer of intellectual property and proprietary source code, and preferential treatment for domestic digital products.

In March of this year, Arvind Panagriya wrote in Foreign Policy that India’s intellectual-property rights regime has been a source of concern for the United States for some time now. Because of its restrictive patent law, the United States has placed India on the “Priority Watch List” of its Special 301 Report, which identifies countries that don’t adequately protect intellectual property, multiple times—including in 2017.

Ashwani Mahajan, a leader of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a right-leaning organization with ties to the BJP said, “What the US is trying to do is bully India on certain issues where India cannot take a decision in favor of the US.” Harsh V. Pant, a professor of international relations at King’s College London, is more cynical. He said, “Mr. Trump is ticking all the boxes, basically: China done, Japan alerted and now India...With this decision, Mr. Trump is getting into election mode.”

Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the school of international affairs at the OP Jindal Global University near New Delhi, said, “The U.S. expectation is now that the election is over, Modi can do more on subsidies....the US wants to be seen as militant on trade to appeal to the base of Trump...They are not backing down.” The reason for that? Perhaps the American elections in November 2020. (That’s right, we’re just over a year away from Donald Trump finishing his first term in the White House.)

Biswajit Dhar, professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in the School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, “The US wants a trade agreement and it will be comprehensive. They could also put more pressure on us in WTO. Their insistence on reducing the trade deficit is posturing before the elections and India should be cautious of any such pact.”

An expert from Escort Securities wrote in Moneycontrol, “...President Trump’s approach to any problem appears to be that of a shrewd businessman and one not concerned with diplomatic niceties or precedents. His standard tactic of unilaterally announcing the ending of long-standing agreements is designed to bring the other side to the negotiating table so that he can wrest some benefits for his country...Even the ending of a waiver on oil imports is to force Iran to the negotiating table. Thus, it is possible that the benefits could be reinstated after India assures the USA at the negotiating table to provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets.”

The funny thing is, Modi campaigned on a nationalist platform, and is under a bit of pressure from his backers to protect Indian companies and jobs - much like Trump himself. Due to this, Panagriya recommends that the United States appreciate how India’s democratic system places certain limits on its leadership. He explained, “Sometimes, New Delhi must accommodate political pressures that lead it to choose regulatory policies that are not to Washington’s liking. In the interest of long-run partnership, it would be prudent to occasionally accommodate such behaviors....India’s decision in 2016 to open up online marketplaces to foreign investors resulted in Amazon and Walmart emerging as two largest e-commerce platforms...That in turn created political pressure to safeguard the interests of local small traders, who form a key constituency of the present government. New Delhi responded by reversing some of the original liberalization, but the net outcome remains an e-commerce sector that is more open to foreign investors.” That is an approach Trump should understand quite well. He is, after all, about putting America First.

Further, as an analysis in Mint noted, the strain in trade ties between the two economies comes at a time when global economic growth rate is projected to slow down as trade tensions among major economies such as between the US and China weigh on business confidence and investments. In India, the RBI cautioned that weak global demand on account of escalating trade wars may further impact India’s exports and investment activity. The Central Statistics Office had in February lowered its growth estimate for Asia’s third-largest economy for FY19 to 7% from the 7.2% estimated earlier.