Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:09 PM IST

Data Privacy Day | Understanding the need to protect personal information online

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Mukul Shrivastava, Partner Forensic and Integrity Service at EY, to find out how citizens can protect their personal data online and what their rights are when it comes to companies using their personal data.

Data Privacy Day is an international effort to empower individuals and businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust, according to Stay Safe Online. While Europe has stringent guidelines in place to protect citizens and penalise companies that misuse data, in India there’s serious lack of understanding the need to protect personal information online.

The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, tabled in Parliament by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology on December 11 last year, is aimed at just that. At present, it is being analysed by a committee along with various groups before it is passed into an Act.

However, some concerns have been raised over the Bill, which covers the mechanism for the protection of personal data and proposes the setting up of a Data Protection Authority. One serious concern that critics have highlighted includes the “blanket cover” the government would receive from accessing citizens’ data.

As January 28 is observed as Data Privacy Day, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Mukul Shrivastava, Partner Forensic and Integrity Service at EY, to find out how citizens can protect their personal data online and what their rights are when it comes to companies using their personal data.

Tune in to this special edition of the Tech Mate podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:09 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.