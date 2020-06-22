D-Street Talk podcast | We expect rerating of RIL to happen in the next few years: Jyoti Roy

The retail and the Jio business is likely to drive value unlocking for Reliance Industries (RIL) in the future, and the rerating of the company is likely to continue for the next few years, Jyoti Roy, DVP, Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd said in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has built up a dominant presence in Refining, Petrochemicals, Telecom and Retail businesses.

JIO Platforms which houses the telecom business has attracted investments from marquee investors like Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, etc. of INR 1,15,694 crores.

Investments by such marquee names in Jio platforms will not only help the company pay down its debt but also reinforces our confidence in the management’s ability to transform the company from a brick and mortar to a digital play.

“We believe that the digital and retail business will be key growth drivers for the company going forward and the proposed listing of the retail business over the next few years is along expected lines and will lead to a rerating for the company,” said Roy.

He also expects a similar move by the company for its digital business in the future.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.