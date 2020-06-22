App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk podcast | We expect rerating of RIL to happen in the next few years: Jyoti Roy

JIO Platforms which houses the telecom business has attracted investments from marquee investors like Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, etc. of INR 1,15,694 crores.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The retail and the Jio business is likely to drive value unlocking for Reliance Industries (RIL) in the future, and the rerating of the company is likely to continue for the next few years, Jyoti Roy, DVP, Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd said in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has built up a dominant presence in Refining, Petrochemicals, Telecom and Retail businesses.

Close

JIO Platforms which houses the telecom business has attracted investments from marquee investors like Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, etc. of INR 1,15,694 crores.

related news

Investments by such marquee names in Jio platforms will not only help the company pay down its debt but also reinforces our confidence in the management’s ability to transform the company from a brick and mortar to a digital play.

“We believe that the digital and retail business will be key growth drivers for the company going forward and the proposed listing of the retail business over the next few years is along expected lines and will lead to a rerating for the company,” said Roy.

He also expects a similar move by the company for its digital business in the future.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:25 am

tags #D-Street Talk Podcast #Market Edge #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.