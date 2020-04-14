D-Street Talk podcast | These 7 ‘phoenix’ stocks could give returns over 20% each

As per ancient Greek mythology, a Phoenix is a long-lived bird that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again -- there are several instances and several stocks in reality that have corrected very sharply during times of panics but have, thereafter, rebounded very strongly when things improve or mend, Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct said in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

“We believe there are several such Phoenixes (stocks that have corrected > 70% from their life-time highs) available at huge bargains relative to their business fundamentals,” says Shah.

Stocks that can be categorized as Phoenix include names like Sun Pharma, M&M, HPCL, Tata Motors, Cummins India, Federal Bank, and Tata Communications.

From a technical analysis set-up, chart patterns of such companies indicate a value area emerging suggesting buying such stocks to reap handsome gains over a one-year period

“Our study of three major bear markets (classic empirical evidence) of 1992, 2000, 2008 has produced interesting revelations. Buying good companies post 70% correction from their all-time highs and holding them for a period of one year generates super normal returns of at least 60% for such stocks,” he said.

The stock(s) should have a credible business history over business cycles, a reasonable business models with decent management pedigree, robust balance sheet and inexpensive valuations on a historical basis.

Shah further added that the near-term outlook may be hazy for such companies, but the risk-reward turns extremely favourable for investors as market has already priced in extreme pessimistic scenarios.

Also, as the anxiety around the event settles down and a new bull phase eventually commences, these companies return abnormally high alpha for investors, he explains.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.