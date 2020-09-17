D-Street Talk podcast | Market will reward small caps on good results, says BNP Paribas' Amit Shah

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 both rallied by about 50 percent each from March 24 lows, but the focus is now slowly tilting towards the broader markets especially after the new SEBI guidelines on multicap funds.

Although the situation is still evolving, the earlier notion of a huge amount of money coming into the small and midcaps space might not be relevant after SEBI clarification but selective companies who show consistent growth could get disproportionate premium, said Amit Shah, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas in ‘D-Street Talk’ podcast.

“We don’t believe Rs 400 billion will move from largecap to mid or smallcap. It is simply not doable because of low liquidity. The impact cost of getting into smallcaps would be too high,” he said.

Shah believes that the reaction would be mixed. In some cases, especially for larger funds, they may end up changing their schemes to largecaps, and in some cases, one would see buying in mid and small caps.

Historically, the valuation gap between the smallcap and largecaps has been phenomenal and that is largely due to the volatility associated as well as the poor set of companies in the BSE500.

“Going forward, every time a small & midcap quality company does well – as in they are able to report earnings growth consistently – they will get a disproportionate premium,” explains Shah.

(Please tune into the podcast for more)

