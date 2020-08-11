D-Street Talk podcast | HDFC Bank employees have in their DNA to become entrepreneurs: Shankar Sharma

HDFC Bank turned out to be a mega wealth creators since it got listed, but we never knew that it would become this big, Shankar Sharma, co-founder and vice-chairman, First Global said in a podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

“Our bet was that it was going to do very well and we put out our piece of research in ’96 which said exactly that putting a baby and Arnold Schwarzenegger together side by side,” he said.

“We wanted to say that this baby is going to become Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it did become Arnold Schwarzenegger, but hey, to say that we actually saw all that, I mean that is being very, very immodest,” he said.

In reality, it was always a good bet, back then great management team, but that would become so big, nobody knew, 25,000 percent return.

Sharma further added that Aditya Puri is not an entrepreneur by definition, right, he was a career banker. Here too, he was an employee, a founder employee but still an employee.

But, one should remember that HDFC as a group has been founded only by employees becoming entrepreneurs okay, that’s been the nature of the HDFC group, and they have got that DNA. Hopefully, the same DNA will continue even in the future, explains Sharma.

