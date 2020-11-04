172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|d-street-talk-podcast-fund-manager-of-indias-largest-head-fund-hedged-70-of-portfolio-ahead-of-us-elections-6065521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk podcast | Fund manager of India’s largest head fund hedged 70% of portfolio ahead of US elections

Nikhil Kamath who is a Co-Founder and CIO of India’s largest hedge fund, True Beacon and Zerodha in ‘D-Street Talk’ podcast told Moneycontrol that he is cautious, and has hedged 70% of the portfolio going into the event.

Kshitij Anand

It is still difficult to predict as who would take the road to White House between Joe Biden and the current US President Donald Trump, fund managers back in India prefer to remain on the sidelines.

Nikhil Kamath who is a Co-Founder and CIO of India’s largest hedge fund, True Beacon and Zerodha in ‘D-Street Talk’ podcast told Moneycontrol that he is cautious, and has hedged 70% of the portfolio going into the event.

Close

With over a billion dollars bet on the outcome of the election, the current odds stack at if you bet 100 dollars on Biden, you could make 153 dollars. This implies that Biden has a 65.2 percent chance of winning the election.

Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath
Co-Founder & Head of Trading|Zerodha

A 100 dollars bet on Trump will yield 287 dollars, which means he has a 34 percent chance of getting a second term.

“I would recommend taking suitable caution. We at True Beacon are hedged to about 70 percent of our portfolio going into the event. Stay away from taking leverage of any kind at the current juncture,” says Kamath.

He further added that markets are a great place to build long-term value, and shying away from calling unpredictable events periodically could add significant alpha over the long term.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #D-Street Talk #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nikhil Kamath #Podcast #US Election 2020 #Zerodha

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.