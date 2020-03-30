D-Street Talk podcast | Don't put all eggs in one basket, instead buy multiple baskets

The age-old saying “Don't put all eggs in one basket" is something most investors relate to, but things have changed now, says Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds business, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company in a special podcast ‘D-Street Talk’ with Moneycontrol.

The theory of diversification as taught by the likes of Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, and others have become a common strategy today. But, in trying times like we are in now, "asset allocation" makes sense.

“Don't put all eggs in one basket is old. Today it's - buying multiple baskets,” explains Oswal. With the help of asset allocation, investors can protect themselves from steep market declines and reduce volatility in their portfolio.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)