Credit downgrade of US banks weighs on markets, mega deal brews in India & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about markets across the globe that continue to be weighed down by various factors including Fitch’s warning of a downgrade for US banks following Moody’s action, poor wage-growth figures in the UK and disappointing data from China. That said, retail sector is showing a measure of uptick while a mega deal brews in the Indian market. In Voice of the Day, Dipen Ruparelia, Head of Products at Vivriti Asset Management, shares why there may be good opportunities in debt AIFs
August 16, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
