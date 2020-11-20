Corporate Buzz podcast | Will SpiceJet gain from Boeing 737 Max return?; Wipro to get a makeover; When will Indians get the COVID-19 vaccine?

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas break down the top corporate news of the week.

Amid all the positive data coming from the pharma companies on the COVID-19 vaccines, Thomas talks about how the big question of when Indians will have access to the shots remains.

He then talks about Reliance Industries' announcement that it has sold 10% stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 47,000 crore.

The Boeing 737 Max which was temporarily stopped due to 2 tragedies, has recently gotten the US regulatory body's approval. Thomas explains what it means for Spicejet and for the issue of customer safety.

Lastly, he also talks about changes that may take place in Wipro, and Tata Steel's plan to sell its Dutch unit.