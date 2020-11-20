PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Will SpiceJet gain from Boeing 737 Max return?; Wipro to get a makeover; When will Indians get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas break down the top corporate news of the week.

Amid all the positive data coming from the pharma companies on the COVID-19 vaccines, Thomas talks about how the big question of when Indians will have access to the shots remains.

Close

He then talks about Reliance Industries' announcement that it has sold 10% stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 47,000 crore.

The Boeing 737 Max which was temporarily stopped due to 2 tragedies, has recently gotten the US regulatory body's approval. Thomas explains what it means for Spicejet and for the issue of customer safety.

Lastly, he also talks about changes that may take place in Wipro, and Tata Steel's plan to sell its Dutch unit.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.