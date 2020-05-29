App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Why resumption of flights was so chaotic, Wipro shops overseas for a CEO

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas review the corporate news from this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz episode, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas review the corporate news from this week.

Thomas talks about how the domestic flights resumed this week with a lot of confusions.

He then gives details on the newly appointed Wipro CEO Thiery Delaporte and the latest update in the Ranbaxy- Daichii Sankyo case.

Lastly, he discusses the impact of Modi 2.0 on the corporate sector in the past year.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

