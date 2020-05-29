Corporate Buzz podcast | Why resumption of flights was so chaotic, Wipro shops overseas for a CEO

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz episode, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas review the corporate news from this week.

Thomas talks about how the domestic flights resumed this week with a lot of confusions.

He then gives details on the newly appointed Wipro CEO Thiery Delaporte and the latest update in the Ranbaxy- Daichii Sankyo case.

Lastly, he discusses the impact of Modi 2.0 on the corporate sector in the past year.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.



