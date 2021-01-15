Corporate Buzz podcast | Why India Inc may not get a tax cut this Budget; minimum wage rule puts H1b visas out of reach; how vaccines could get cheaper

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about the Budget expectations of India Inc and what is expected to happen to vaccine pricing in the near future.

Apart from corporate tax cuts, companies are hoping that the finance ministry would provide any incentives that would boost demand in the country through the Union Budget 2021.

Thomas also talks about the minimum wage rule introduced by the Trump administration which makes it more difficult for Indians to get H1b visas.

Lastly, he explains how the COVID-19 vaccine prices could reduce and how corporates are planning to make the shots accessible to their employees.