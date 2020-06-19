Corporate Buzz podcast | Why Boycott China doesn't make sense; the AirAsia pilot controversy; Bajaj overtakes Hero and more

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the India-China standoff and its impact on the corporate sector, in this episode of Corporate Buzz.

According to Thomas, Indian companies may have a lot to lose if the country decides to boycott China.

Thomas sheds light on the AirAsia controversy, where pilot Gaurav Taneja was suspended for pointing out alleged safety violations by the airline.

He also gives some insights on COVID-19 drugs, explaining why there is a delay with Gilead's Remdesivir, and about the other new drugs that have come to the forefront.

Lastly, Bajaj Auto has overtaken Hero MotoCorp in terms of revenue and Thomas describes how that was achieved.