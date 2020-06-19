App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Why Boycott China doesn't make sense; the AirAsia pilot controversy; Bajaj overtakes Hero and more

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss the top corporate news this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the India-China standoff and its impact on the corporate sector, in this episode of Corporate Buzz.

According to Thomas, Indian companies may have a lot to lose if the country decides to boycott China.

Close

Thomas sheds light on the AirAsia controversy, where pilot Gaurav Taneja was suspended for pointing out alleged safety violations by the airline.

related news

He also gives some insights on COVID-19 drugs, explaining why there is a delay with Gilead's Remdesivir, and about the other new drugs that have come to the forefront.

Lastly, Bajaj Auto has overtaken Hero MotoCorp in terms of revenue and Thomas describes how that was achieved.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

