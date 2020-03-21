App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | What India Inc can expect from COVID-19 task force; Arundhati Bhattacharya's surprise selection at Salesforce; Yes Bank back to normal?

Tune in to Corporate Buzz with Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas to find out what happened in Corporate India this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas unfold the major developments in the corporate world from the past week (March 16-20).

To begin with, Thomas gives a detailed account of how Corporate India has been impacted by the coronavirus and what is expected of the Economic Task Force in the next couple of weeks.

Next, the two talk about the Yes Bank moratorium being lifted and how the things are getting back to normal for the customers now.

Finally, they speak about Arundhati Bhattacharya who is to become the CEO of Salesforce as the global giant in CRM says that former banker Bhattacharya will be joining the company on April 20 as chairperson and chief executive of its India division.

Tune in to Corporate Buzz for more

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

