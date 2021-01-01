MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Corporate Buzz podcast | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

what lies ahead for Corporate India in the year 2021?

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss what lies ahead for Corporate India in the year 2021.

Healthcare and pharmceutical sector will be a major topic in this year's Union Budget 2021. Thomas talks about the sectors' budget expectations and what announcements are expected for the hospitality sector.

He also explains how CEOs from India Inc are looking to the Budget for a new investment cycle.

Thomas also talks about the upcoming vaccination dry runs in India and how Brexit might affect Indian companies based in UK.

Close
Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Jan 1, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.