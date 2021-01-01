Corporate Buzz podcast | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss what lies ahead for Corporate India in the year 2021.

Healthcare and pharmceutical sector will be a major topic in this year's Union Budget 2021. Thomas talks about the sectors' budget expectations and what announcements are expected for the hospitality sector.

He also explains how CEOs from India Inc are looking to the Budget for a new investment cycle.

Thomas also talks about the upcoming vaccination dry runs in India and how Brexit might affect Indian companies based in UK.